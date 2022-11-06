ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Baker Mayfield takes over at QB after Panthers’ miserable first half

By Max Weisman
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15X7SX_0j0y3mHL00

Baker Mayfield is back in action.

Mayfield took over for PJ Walker at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers after halftime on Sunday, with the team trailing 35-0 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Walker was abysmal in the first two quarters, going 3-for-10 with 9 yards and two interceptions.

Mayfield promptly threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Tremble and later threw a 21-yard touchdown to Terrace Marshall, in the Panthers’ 42-21 loss, dropping them to 2-7.

The 27-year-old went 14-for-20 with 155 yards and did not turn the ball over with Cincinnati coasting during the second half.

Interim Panthers head coach Steve Wilks would not say after the game who would start at quarterback on Thursday against the Falcons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bruH2_0j0y3mHL00
Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to pass during a game against the Bengals on Nov. 6, 2022.
Getty Images

Mayfield hadn’t played since a Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, in which he suffered a high-ankle sprain. He returned to practice prior to Week 7 but was benched in favor of Walker.

Mayfield started the Panthers’ first five games before his injury, notching 962 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions, but the Panthers were 1-4 in those games. The Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Browns in a trade just before the start of training camp over the summer.

Mayfield’s 34 passing yards on his first drive on Sunday accounted for just under 50 percent of the Panthers’ total yards for the game at that point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xw1lv_0j0y3mHL00
Panthers quarterback PJ Walker fumbles against the Bengals on Nov. 6, 2022.
Getty Images

Prior to the Panthers’ Week 8 game against the Falcons, Wilks said that Walker would get the start at quarterback , even if Mayfield and Sam Darnold were healthy, leading many to believe Mayfield’s time in Carolina was all but over.

That may be changing, however.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next

Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season.  Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
atozsports.com

Buffalo Bills Get Serious Injury Update on QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are coming off the heels of their second loss of the season. Getting run over by the NY Jets on the ground and even losing the QB battle to Zach Wilson. It was another bad outing by MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who finished the game...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news

The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Beckham Jr. could return to NFC East on unexpected team

The NFC East is surprisingly the best division in football through Week 9, something few if any expected heading into the year, and the race for playoff positioning is getting spicy. And if the Dallas Cowboys want to fend off the Giants and try to catch the undefeated Eagles, they're...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Panthers veteran quarterback decision

After an embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, the Carolina Panthers have already made a number of big and important decisions, firing multiple assistant coaches and activating former first-round pick Sam Darnold from injury. But the team is also making another decision on a veteran quarterback, parting ways with former Georgia Bulldogs and Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC did something they haven’t done in 40 years in season opener

The North Carolina Tar Heels opened up its 2022-23 campaign with a 69-56 win over UNC-Wilmington on Monday night. It was the start of what they hope is a very special season in Chapel Hill and although UNC struggled at times in the game, they pulled away with the win. The Seahawks deserve credit for how they played, putting pressure as UNC tried to bring the ball up the court. The ability to try and trap players slowed down UNC’s offense as they didn’t have a transition basket until the second half. But one stat that was a little jarring is something...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy