‘House of the Dragon’ had to swap these actors due to a COVID-19 scare

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” had to swap the sibling actors who played Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll after Elliott Tittensor contracted COVID-19 right before filming the season finale.

Director Greg Yaitane said that Elliott Tittensor — who played Erryk Cargyll — contracted the virus and the production turned to his brother in a desperate attempt to film a very important scene, exclusively reports Entertainment Weekly .

In the show, Arryk sides with Aegon II Targaryen while his brother Elliott’s Erryk sides with Rhaenyra Targaryen and delivers the crown to the princess and swears fealty to her.

In the show, Arryk sides with Aegon II Targaryen while his brother Elliott’s Erryk sides with Rhaenyra Targaryen and delivers the crown to the princess and swears fealty to her. Eve Best and Elliott Tittensor in House of the Dragon

Director Greg Yaitane said that Elliott Tittensor — who played Erryk Cargyll — contracted the virus and the production turned to his brother in a desperate attempt to film a very important scene. Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO

“There’s that scene, that big scene where Corlys [Steve Toussaint] comes down and they’re putting the markers on the table and the messenger comes in,” said Yaitane on West of Westeros podcast .

“It was a shot over two days and then one got COVID,” he adds. “[Elliott] got COVID, so we swapped him out with his brother.”

“That would’ve killed us” if Luke hadn’t been able to step in. “We were just about to do all Emma’s coverage and he is standing right next to [them].”