ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

‘House of the Dragon’ had to swap these actors due to a COVID-19 scare

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cw4uZ_0j0y3lOc00

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” had to swap the sibling actors who played Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll after Elliott Tittensor contracted COVID-19 right before filming the season finale.

Director Greg Yaitane said that Elliott Tittensor — who played Erryk Cargyll — contracted the virus and the production turned to his brother in a desperate attempt to film a very important scene, exclusively reports Entertainment Weekly .

In the show, Arryk sides with Aegon II Targaryen while his brother Elliott’s Erryk sides with Rhaenyra Targaryen and delivers the crown to the princess and swears fealty to her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5fni_0j0y3lOc00
In the show, Arryk sides with Aegon II Targaryen  while his brother Elliott’s Erryk sides with Rhaenyra Targaryen and delivers the crown to the princess and swears fealty to her.
Eve Best and Elliott Tittensor in House of the Dragon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dMHl_0j0y3lOc00
Director Greg Yaitane said that Elliott Tittensor — who played Erryk Cargyll — contracted the virus and the production turned to his brother in a desperate attempt to film a very important scene.
Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO

“There’s that scene, that big scene where Corlys [Steve Toussaint] comes down and they’re putting the markers on the table and the messenger comes in,” said Yaitane on West of Westeros podcast .

“It was a shot over two days and then one got COVID,” he adds. “[Elliott] got COVID, so we swapped him out with his brother.”

“That would’ve killed us” if Luke hadn’t been able to step in. “We were just about to do all Emma’s coverage and he is standing right next to [them].”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We’ve had stability for all of five minutes Matt’: Charlene White grills Matt Hancock over decision to go on I’m a Celeb

The celebrities watched in disbelief on Wednesday (9 November) as former cabinet minister Matt Hancock entered the jungle.The MP for West Suffolk was immediately asked by his I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmates why he’d decided to come on the show.The first to take Hancock off for a one-on-one was Loose Women star Charlene White. “So why did you do it?” she asked the politician, bluntly.“Because there’s... honest truth, is because there’s so few ways in which politicians can show that we’re human beings, so I just thought it would be good to do that,” Hancock...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy