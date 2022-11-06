ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid quits Twitter: It's a 'cesspool' of 'hate & bigotry'

By Lindsey Kupfer
 3 days ago

Gigi Hadid announced she’s quitting Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover , calling the social media site a “cesspool of hate & bigotry.”

The 27-year-old supermodel announced on Instagram that she deactivated her Twitter account on Friday amid the mass layoffs, including the human rights team.

“For a long time, but especially with its new leadership,” Hadid wrote of Musk, “it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its [sic] not a place I want to be a part [sic] of.”

Gigi Hadid announced she's deactivated her Twitter account.
She added an apology to her fans on the platform, writing that she loved connecting with them.

“I can’t stay it’s a safe place for anyone,” she continued, “nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.”

The model posted a screenshot from an employee who was laid off on Friday.
Alongside her statement she posted Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh’s tweet about being laid off from the tech giant .

Twitter fired roughly half of their workforce on Friday with an email to staff explaining the cuts were “necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

Toni Braxton previously announced she would be staying away from the social media site as well.

“I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC,” she wrote last month.

Shonda Rhimes, Sara Bareilles and Téa Leoni also said sayonara to Twitter in October.

Celebs including Shonda Rhimes, Sara Bareilles and Téa Leoni have also left Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover.
“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” Rhimes wrote .

Meanwhile, Musk also ruffled feathers last week when he announced he would be charging a monthly fee for the once highly coveted blue verification check mark.

Community Policy