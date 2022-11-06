ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Zeldin slams Bill Clinton for joking about anti-crime push at Hochul rally

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zis6m_0j0y3jdA00

​Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Sunday blasted former President Bill Clinton for making light of his stand on crime during a rally for Gov. Kathy Hochul , saying the comments indicate how much the two Democrats “care about your life and safety.”

“Yesterday, @BillClinton and @KathyHochul were laughing and joking about recent subway crimes,” the Long Island congressman wrote on Twitter , sharing a video of Clinton speaking at the Saturday rally in Brooklyn.

“This tells you everything you need to know about how little they care about your life and safety. The countless victims of rampant crime do not think it’s funny. We all deserve better,” said Zeldin, who has hammered Hochul on rising crime rates in their closely watched gubernatorial contest while climbing in recent polls .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn9zS_0j0y3jdA00
Rep. Lee Zeldin, speaking at a campaign rally Saturday, slammed former President Bill Clinton on Sunday for making light of his anti-crime stance.
REUTERS

The former president and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were among the high-profile Democrats who turned out to support Hochul during the rally in a last-minute push before Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Speaking to supporters, Clinton mocked Zeldin’s anti-crime message.

“Lee Zeldin, he makes it sound like Kathy Hochul gets up every morning, goes to the nearest subway stop, and hands out billy clubs and baseball bats and everybody gets on the subway. Doesn’t he?” the former president said ​smiling ​as the crowd chuckled.

“While he,” Clinton said as he puffed out his arms in a body building gesture​ before exclaiming “Huh!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378xVs_0j0y3jdA00
Gov. Kathy Hochul and former President Bill Clinton react to the crowd at a campaign rally on Saturday in Brooklyn.
Getty Images

Clinton’s goading of Zeldin’s stand came a couple of days after his wife, Hillary Clinton , also downplayed the Republican challenger’s anti-crime message.

At a rally for Hochul in Manhattan on Thursday, the former first lady and senator from New York said Republicans like Zeldin are pushing messages about crime to scare voters.

“They don’t care about keeping you safe,” Clinton said at the rally at Barnard College. “They want to keep you scared.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JB9Fl_0j0y3jdA00
Former President Bill Clinton joked about Rep. Lee Zeldin’s anti-crime message at a rally Saturday in Brooklyn for Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Kevin C. Downs for NY Post

She claimed that while Republican candidates raise a lot of questions about crime, they provide no answers.

“I see … ads about crime every 30 seconds,” she said. “No solutions, but just a lot of really fearful, scary pictures and scary music.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Republican Lee Zeldin Narrowly Defeats Kathy Hochul in Latest New York Poll

Republican Representative Lee Zeldin, who is running for New York governor in this year's midterms, seems to be narrowly leading his Democratic opponent Kathy Hochul, the state's incumbent governor, according to a new poll. A Friday survey by polling firm co/efficient showed that the Republican candidate holds 46 percent of...
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye

Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
iheart.com

Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden​​

GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference

First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
Business Insider

A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy

A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
The Independent

Barack Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views

A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Even left-leaning media calls out Democrats like Katie Hobbs dodging debates: 'Don't you have an obligation?'

Journalists and media commentators at ABC, CBS, and CNN are pressuring Democrats who've shied away from debates before the midterm elections. Democratic candidates in Arizona, Virginia and Pennsylvania have backed out or refused to debate their Republican opponents this election, most notably Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs. Some candidates have...
ARIZONA STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
iheart.com

Glenn: What I think happened during the Paul Pelosi attack

Details surrounding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, are murky. There’s still a LOT we don’t know about how it happened, why it happened, and who his attacker — David DePape — truly is. So, in this clip, Glenn details everything we do know so far and the questions that must be answered. Plus, Glenn gives his own theory as to what happened inside that San Francisco home…
GLENN, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy