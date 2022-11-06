Read full article on original website
This year’s Kwik Star Festival of Trees will celebrate 37 years as Quad City Arts’ largest annual fundraiser, running at Davenport’s RiverCenter from Nov. 19 to 27. It features a spectacular display of over 150 designer trees, rooms, hearth & homes, wreaths, gingerbread creations and other holiday gift shop items that are all sold to raise money in support of arts education and local arts programs throughout the Quad Cities.
The City of Bettendorf shared this awesome timelapse of the Maximum Lunar Eclipse over the I-74 Bridge, showing the change in the moon as it sat in the sky above the bridge. What might even be cooler, is the color of the bridge matches the moon in a way that almost looks like the bridge is responsible for the red color of the moon.
After 25 years in downtown Rock Island, Ballet Quad Cities is dancing away to a new location in downtown Moline. The long-running creative kingpin of dance in the Quad-Cities made the following announcement via email this week:. Exciting news! Ballet Quad Cities is thrilled to announce that after 25 years,...
The Artsy Bookworm, a local independent bookstore in Rock Island that prides itself on carrying the books of more than thirty local authors, is holding its first Annual Author Conference and Book Fair on November 13. The public is invited to the Book Fair, and the event is free of charge.
The Augustana College Department of Theatre presents “Cabaret,” November 17-20, 2022. Set in 1929-1930 Berlin, the musical focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the Kit Kat Club and revolves around an. American writer’s relationship with Sally Bowles, a cabaret performer. The original Broadway production opened in 1966.
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
ComedySportz® Quad Cities returns to the stage this weekend – November 11 & 12. The show will perform every Friday & Saturday in its new home – The Spotlight Studio located within The Spotlight Theatre in Moline, Illinois. Long-time audience favorite improvisors will take the stage this...
The Davenport Public Library’s mission is to connect a diverse community to resources that inform, enrich, educate, and entertain. Studio 321, which is a place in which people with shared interests, especially in computing or technology, can gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment and knowledge. Studio 321 is designed to encourage individuals to innovate, explore their creativity and ingenuity, and to collaborate with and inspire others.
Have you been trying to find that perfect addition to your home décor? Or maybe you just can’t get enough antiques for your vintage collection. Then this is the show for you!. The annual Spring Antique Spectacular Vintage Market will be taking place Friday through Sunday at the...
The Humane Society of Scott County is at capacity and they need your help! They are currently at Crisis Capacity, and they have many more animals than kennels. As a result, they are completely waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 40 pounds and all cats over five pounds. They have over 90 animals available […]
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Ripley is a sweet treat-loving mama and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
150 years ago, Rock Island citizens were eagerly awaiting the opening of the community’s first-ever truly free library on November 25, 1872. The Library will celebrate its 150th anniversary as the first library to actually open for business in Illinois with a community birthday party on November 10. The...
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Sterling is offering a new program just in time for the holidays. The utility account gift program allows you to make a payment or pay in full an account holders sewer and garbage bill. “You know, we live in an incredible community, Sterling...
Muscatine, IA- A Muscatine family was displaced after an early morning fire on Friday, November 4th. According to a news release, on Friday the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call at 12:28 a.m. for a house fire at 2807 Mulberry Avenue. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found fire coming out of multiple windows on the first floor and a window on the second floor.
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. This handsome boy was born 7/10/2022, is up to date for his age on vaccines, microchipped, and neutered. He would do well in a home with other cats and possibly dogs after a slow introduction. Meatball is a staff favorite! He’s very sweet, playful, and cuddly. Meatball would love to meet you today!
Fads come and go. People who were alive during the 1970s, for example, remember the national obsessions with streaking, CB radios and Pet Rocks. Every generation has them and most of them are benign and eventually forgotten. Such was the case with a fad that swept the nation during the early 20th century, and gripped the city of Monmouth 109 years ago this month — in November 1913.
Tamara Feldman, owner of the Artsy Bookworm book store in Rock Island started the campaign “Planting Books-Seeds 4 a Better Future”. She asked the community to step up and help out local kids. And they delivered! Through the donation campaign, Feldman was able to purchase enough books that...
22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
It's known as the creepiest urban legend in all of Iowa. It's a black angel that overlooks the grave in a cemetery. If you dare touch it, the legend says you'll die without question. Business Insider declared The Black Angel of the Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City as the most...
