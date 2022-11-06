Washington (WIAA) high school football brackets: Check 2022 playoff matchups

The WIAA released the 2022 Washington high school football playoff brackets on Sunday afternoon. Here are the WIAA football playoff brackets for each classification:

Photo by Ken Nowaczyk

No. 11 Skyview at No. 6 Graham-Kapowsin

No. 14 Woodinville at No. 3 Sumner

No. 10 Gonzaga Prep at No. 7 Kamiakin

No. 15 North Creek at No. 2 Lake Stevens

No. 12 Federal Way at No. 5 Skyline

No. 13 Richland at No. 4 Kennedy Catholic

No. 9 Eastlake at No. 8 Emerald Ridge

No. 16 Sunnyside at No. 1 Chiawana

---

Photo by Erik Smith

No. 11 Stanwood at No. 6 Mount Spokane

No. 14 Peninsula at No. 3 O’Dea

No. 10 Kelso at No. 7 Ferndale

No. 15 Spanaway Lake at No. 2 Eastside Catholic

No. 12 Mead at No. 5 Bellevue

No. 13 Monroe at No. 4 Lincoln of Tacoma

No. 9 Kennewick at No. 8 Rainier Beach

No. 16 Southridge at No. 1 Yelm

---

Photo by Vince Miller

No. 11 West Valley of Spokane at No. 6 Anacortes

No. 14 Fife at No. 3 North Kitsap

No. 10 Sedro-Woolley at No. 7 Tumwater

No. 15 Ephrata at No. 2 W.F. West

No. 12 Washington at No. 5 Othello

No. 13 Olympic at No. 4 Enumclaw

No. 9 Washougal at No. 8 Highline

No. 16 Black Hills at No. 1 Lynden

---

Photo by Sean Carter

No. 11 Cashmere at No. 6 La Center

No. 14 Riverside at No. 3 Nooksack Valley

No. 10 Mount Baker at No. 7 Tenino

No. 15 Bellevue Christian at No. 2 Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

No. 12 Freeman at No. 5 King’s

No. 13 Zillah at No. 4 Eatonville

No. 9 Toppenish at No. 8 Montesano

No. 16 Cascade Christian at No. 1 Royal

---

No. 11 Goldendale at No. 5 Raymond/South Bend (winner plays No. 3 Pe Ell/Willapa Valley)

No. 10 Onalaska at No. 7 Coupeville (winner plays No. 2 Oknanogan)

No. 2 Kittitas-Thorp at No. 5 Toledo (winner plays No. 4 Chewelah)

No. 9 River View at No. 8 Liberty of Spangle (winner plays No. 1 Napavine)

---

Photo courtesy of Naselle athletics

No. 11 Quilcene at No. 6 DeSales (winner plays No. 3 Liberty Christian)

No. 10 Pomeroy at No. 7 Wellpinit (winner plays No. 2 Neah Bay)

No. 12 Muckleshoot Tribal t No. 5 Liberty Bell (winner plays No. 4 Mossyrock)

No. 9 ACH at No. 8 Naselle (winner plays No. 1 Odessa)