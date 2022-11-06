Washington (WIAA) high school football brackets: Check 2022 playoff matchups
The WIAA released the 2022 Washington high school football playoff brackets on Sunday afternoon. Here are the WIAA football playoff brackets for each classification:
WIAA CLASS 4A - PLAYOFF BRACKET
No. 11 Skyview at No. 6 Graham-Kapowsin
No. 14 Woodinville at No. 3 Sumner
No. 10 Gonzaga Prep at No. 7 Kamiakin
No. 15 North Creek at No. 2 Lake Stevens
No. 12 Federal Way at No. 5 Skyline
No. 13 Richland at No. 4 Kennedy Catholic
No. 9 Eastlake at No. 8 Emerald Ridge
No. 16 Sunnyside at No. 1 Chiawana
---
WIAA CLASS 3A - PLAYOFF BRACKET
No. 11 Stanwood at No. 6 Mount Spokane
No. 14 Peninsula at No. 3 O’Dea
No. 10 Kelso at No. 7 Ferndale
No. 15 Spanaway Lake at No. 2 Eastside Catholic
No. 12 Mead at No. 5 Bellevue
No. 13 Monroe at No. 4 Lincoln of Tacoma
No. 9 Kennewick at No. 8 Rainier Beach
No. 16 Southridge at No. 1 Yelm
---
WIAA CLASS 2A - PLAYOFF BRACKET
No. 11 West Valley of Spokane at No. 6 Anacortes
No. 14 Fife at No. 3 North Kitsap
No. 10 Sedro-Woolley at No. 7 Tumwater
No. 15 Ephrata at No. 2 W.F. West
No. 12 Washington at No. 5 Othello
No. 13 Olympic at No. 4 Enumclaw
No. 9 Washougal at No. 8 Highline
No. 16 Black Hills at No. 1 Lynden
---
WIAA CLASS 1A - PLAYOFF BRACKET
No. 11 Cashmere at No. 6 La Center
No. 14 Riverside at No. 3 Nooksack Valley
No. 10 Mount Baker at No. 7 Tenino
No. 15 Bellevue Christian at No. 2 Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
No. 12 Freeman at No. 5 King’s
No. 13 Zillah at No. 4 Eatonville
No. 9 Toppenish at No. 8 Montesano
No. 16 Cascade Christian at No. 1 Royal
---
WIAA CLASS 2B - PLAYOFF BRACKET
No. 11 Goldendale at No. 5 Raymond/South Bend (winner plays No. 3 Pe Ell/Willapa Valley)
No. 10 Onalaska at No. 7 Coupeville (winner plays No. 2 Oknanogan)
No. 2 Kittitas-Thorp at No. 5 Toledo (winner plays No. 4 Chewelah)
No. 9 River View at No. 8 Liberty of Spangle (winner plays No. 1 Napavine)
---
WIAA CLASS 1B - PLAYOFF BRACKET
No. 11 Quilcene at No. 6 DeSales (winner plays No. 3 Liberty Christian)
No. 10 Pomeroy at No. 7 Wellpinit (winner plays No. 2 Neah Bay)
No. 12 Muckleshoot Tribal t No. 5 Liberty Bell (winner plays No. 4 Mossyrock)
No. 9 ACH at No. 8 Naselle (winner plays No. 1 Odessa)
