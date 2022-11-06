Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning issued for Antelope Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-10 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Antelope Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
Frost Advisory issued for Ojai Valley, Southern Salinas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-10 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ojai Valley; Southern Salinas Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley and Ojai Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
