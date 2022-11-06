ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Featured Veteran: David Ashton, Jr.

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cERaS_0j0y3Zkm00

Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack.

We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries:

David Ashton, Jr.

submitted by Brandi Metzger

"David was stationed in Afghanistan and South Korea. He fought hard for his country at just 18 years old and sacrificed his life and everything for his family and his country. He made it back home to those who love him when a lot of people he loved did not make it back home with him and he struggles with that loss and survivor’s guilt.

"He became a lance corporal in the ranking and did a lot in the Marine Corp. He has PTSD and flashbacks sometimes from what he endured and saw a lot of things people would have nightmares about.

"He now has a son and daughter and works extremely hard to provide and care for them. He is a wonderful father, a hard worker, and good man, and was an excellent marine and I believe he should be nominated to be honored as 'Veteran of the Day.'"

Thank you, David Ashton, Jr. for your service!

Want to nominate a veteran to be 'NCPA Honored Veteran of the Day'? Submit your nomination here!

Comments / 6

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Featured Veteran: Alan Anderson

Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack. We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries: ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Featured Veteran: Marc Agostinelli

Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack. We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries: ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Featured Veteran: Frank Hartzel

Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack. We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries: ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Featured Veteran: Stan Cary

Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack. We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries: ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? November 11-13

What does your weekend hold? We're celebrating veterans, soaking up the last of the fine fall weather, and looking ahead to Christmas! Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. November 11-13 Bradford County ...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lycoming County, PA

Did you know that some of the most fascinating and highly regarded tourist destinations in Pennsylvania are in Lycoming County?. With its attractive little villages and vibrant cities, Lycoming County is an excellent destination and is worth considering if you're looking for unique spots!. Williamsport, known as the cradle of...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

The Recovery Church of Sunbury, a transformative place where those battling drug and alcohol addiction find support and purpose.

Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other. That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also realize his Friday night worship services are not only life changing for his congregation, but in many cases, lifesaving. ...
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames gut restaurant in Bradford County

SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a restaurant in Bradford County Tuesday night. It started after 7 p.m. at Reese's Family Restaurant on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly, near the New York State line. The restaurant and an attached apartment were destroyed. Numerous fire companies in Bradford County...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

William B. “Bill” Gordner, 52

William B. “Bill” Gordner, 52, of Williamsport died peacefully Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Born July 26, 1970 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Harry A. and Mary E. (Parsons) Gordner. Bill was a hard worker and a jack...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man holds gun to chin, vocalizes threats toward family member

Sullivan County, Pa. — A man allegedly held a loaded gun under his chin while threatening to end his life and take family members with him. Police discovered Vincent Mika Hofstetter with the weapon near the 9000 block of SR 154 in Fox Township on Oct. 26. They spoke with the 31-year-old Hofstetter, who also admitted to punching his wife while wearing a spiked bracelet. The accuser’s father arrived at...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical awards DAISY honor

Evangelical Community Hospital has presented a DAISY Award to a deserving nurse who went above and beyond for her patients. Each DAISY award is presented to a nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community. Michelle Klingman, RN, the award winner, was nominated by Andrea Johnston of Millmont, who was a patient at The Family Place, the obstetrics unit...
MILLMONT, PA
wkok.com

Selinsgrove: Minor Locker Room Damage at Milton, No Urine Found

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Area School District says its investigation revealed minor locker room damage at Milton’s Alumni Stadium last Friday night, but that did not include urine. Selinsgrove Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski said in a letter issued Wednesday the rumor of liquid on the floor being urine...
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Union County contractor allegedly takes $5,070 deposit but never builds homeowner's deck

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County contractor is accused of taking a homeowner's deposit of $5,070 last spring and never returning to start the project. Jonathan T. Cataldi, 37, of Lewisburg, met with the homeowners in East Buffalo Township on April 29, 2021 to discuss a deck job. Cataldi agreed to install a 12-foot by 10-foot gray colored composite deck at the home for a price of $7,800, according to Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Police. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Huge Moving/Estate sale in Williasmport, Pa. - Thur Nov 10 and Fri Nov 11

This upcoming sale will be at 501 Upland Rd in Williamsport, Pa. this coming week and it is a beautiful sale in a beautiful home. The sale is scheduled for starting at 9am and ending at 4pm daily and will be held the days of Thursday, November 10 & Friday November 11th, we will only be open Saturday for pickup of items which cannot be picked up during our normal sale hours. IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE LISTING BELOW AND PHOTOS BECAUSE FAMILY HAS SHOPPED THE...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local crafter to open decor shop

Williamsport, Pa. — Despite economic turmoils in the world, small businesses continue to be created in Lycoming County. Working on a whim to create her version of the “American Dream,” local business owner Tabatha Nierle is opening the Tabby's Treasures shop, featuring homemade primitive and country decor. Nierle, who spent well over a decade as a local hair stylist, has been designing, manufacturing, and repurposing unique products for almost two...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Kyle Scott Dirk, 22

Kyle Scott Dirk, 22, of Picture Rocks, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home. Born January 10, 2000, in Williamsport, he was a son of Stephen Dirk and Rosalind (Koser) Miller. Kyle was a very loving and caring person who enjoyed lending a hand to anyone in need. His...
PICTURE ROCKS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy