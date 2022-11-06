ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers football is the latest Power Five offer for Markus Strong

By Kristian Dyer
 3 days ago

Markus Strong, one of the top uncommitted players from Florida in the class of 2023 got an offer from Rutgers football on Saturday night.

A 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman, Strong was at Rutgers on Saturday for the game against No. 5 Michigan. Strong plays for Union County High School (Lake Butler, FL).

So far this season, Strong has 33 total tackles and seven sacks . Union County is 6-2 and beat Walton 31-15 on Friday. He also plays basketball.

Rutgers is now involved along with several other Power Five offers for Strong including Georgia Tech, Maryland, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

Strong tweeted about the offer on Saturday night prior to Rutgers’ loss to Michigan:

It certainly has been an impressive if not a whirlwind couple of weeks for Strong in terms of his recruitment. Since Oct. 24, Strong has been offered by Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Houston.

Jim Harbaugh sees growth from Rutgers football: 'I'm so impressed...they are really well coached'

For Rutgers football news and information, make sure to follow Kristian Dyer on Twitter.

