Read full article on original website
Related
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
CNET
iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache
IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone
Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Android Authority
How to close all Safari tabs on an iPhone
If you’re someone who routinely opens hundreds of tabs, you may decide one day to close them all and start again. Especially if your browser is wheezing under the weight like an asthmatic whale. But closing hundreds of tabs individually is a tedious and time-consuming process. Here’s how to quickly close all Safari tabs on an iPhone. It only takes two taps.
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Plus flops! Why Apple made a mistake with its iPhone 14 lineup
The iPhone 14 Plus is Apple’s first attempt at a less expensive big-screened iPhone in recent history. For the last couple of years the 6.7” display was reserved for the ultra-premium Pro Max. However, in light of poor iPhone mini sales, the Cupertino company decided to shake things up a bit and discard its smallest iPhone in favor of the new Plus.
Good news for USB-C on the iPhone 15, but bad news for Apple
Apple's marketing VP says that USB-C on iPhone is definitely coming by 2024
Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug
Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
3 Settings iPhone Experts Say You Should Change Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
When you first bought your iPhone it worked as fast as lightening. You could load pages in mere seconds and never had to wait longer than a few short minutes to enjoy an app you downloaded. But it may feel like those days are a distant memory — because your phone is as slow as honey these days. So, what’s the actual problem? Do you need a brand new battery, or worse, a whole new phone? Before you go to (expensive) extremes, try changing a few iPhone settings that are known as battery drainers. These are the three settings iPhone experts say you should change immediately because they drain your battery.
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Clear Up Storage On Your iPhone Without Losing Any Data
An iPhone that lacks storage space is a sorry sight. It becomes impossible to do nearly anything without enough storage — from downloading apps to taking more photos and videos. And it’s important to free up that storage so that you can get the most out of your smart phone experience. But where to even start? Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger, tells us how to clear up storage on your iPhone without losing any data.
Phone Arena
Goodbye, iPhone X! iOS 16 last update for the phone that changed iPhone, Galaxy, Android forever
If a last-minute generosity urge doesn't hit Cupertino, it's safe to say that iOS 16, which was recently released for (all iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8), is the last major OS update iPhone X will receive. I believe it's easy to agree with the claim that...
The Verge
How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
The One iPhone ‘Tracking’ Setting Privacy Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately
Your phone can track your whereabouts. It can provide helpful tips on the best route to take to get to work (without you even asking it). And the simple truth of the matter is: if you own a smart phone, you are agreeing to lose a certain level of privacy in your life. You may be okay with this trade-off because your phone can provide a number of other important and practical functions. But if this leaves a bad taste in your mouth, your best course of action is to get to know certain tracking settings that can be changed to better protect you. This is the one iPhone tracking setting that privacy experts say you should turn off immediately.
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
laptopmag.com
How to block spam calls on iPhone — 3 ways to thwart unwanted callers
"How to block spam calls on iPhone" is a query that is skyrocketing on Google Search — and rightly so! People have had it up to here with irksome telemarketers and unwanted callers, so iPhone users want to know how to stop the madness. Fortunately, there are several ways...
Android Authority
How to set up a personal hotspot on an iPhone
Just be wary of your carrier's charges. If you need an urgent internet connection for your iPad or laptop, one possibility would be to set up a personal hotspot on your iPhone. This is when your device acts as a mobile router and provides an internet connection to your other devices via your phone’s data plan. It works great, but there are downsides. The carrier fees for this can be quite expensive, it can run down your phone battery very quickly, and it obviously swallows up your monthly data plan quicker as well. If all that doesn’t bother you, read on to find out how to set it up.
Comments / 1