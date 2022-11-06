MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- ADVA (FSE: ADV) today introduced time-sensitive networking (TSN) capabilities to its FSP 150-XG418 high-speed packet edge device. The upgraded solution actively uses technologies that minimize latency and reduce jitter. This is key for supporting time-sensitive applications that demand fast, reliable and secure connectivity. With its new capabilities, the FSP 150-XG418 will simplify the rollout of 5G services at scale and enable use cases including mobile fronthaul, industrial automation and video/audio bridging. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005751/en/ ADVA’s TSN technology will be key for low-latency applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

