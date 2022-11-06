Read full article on original website
ADVA adds time-sensitive networking to 100G edge solution
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- ADVA (FSE: ADV) today introduced time-sensitive networking (TSN) capabilities to its FSP 150-XG418 high-speed packet edge device. The upgraded solution actively uses technologies that minimize latency and reduce jitter. This is key for supporting time-sensitive applications that demand fast, reliable and secure connectivity. With its new capabilities, the FSP 150-XG418 will simplify the rollout of 5G services at scale and enable use cases including mobile fronthaul, industrial automation and video/audio bridging. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005751/en/ ADVA’s TSN technology will be key for low-latency applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
Former National Grid Director Joins Reactive Technologies as Chief Strategic Growth Officer
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Reactive Technologies, a UK and Finland-based grid resilience technology company, today announced that it has strengthened its leadership team, appointing Duncan Burt as Chief Strategic Growth Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005438/en/ Duncan Burt joins Reactive Technologies as Chief Strategic Growth Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Dixa Discover Unlocks the Power of Customer Service Data to Drive Growth
COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Dixa, the conversational customer service platform, announces Dixa Discover, a new analytics suite to help businesses leverage customer service data to make better business decisions. Dixa Discover combines agent performance data, customer insights, quality assurance, and business insights in a powerful new suite of analytics tools. As a no-code solution, it’s easy to use and democratizes data access across the organization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005070/en/ Customer Service Analyics -New Dixa Discover (Graphic: Business Wire)
