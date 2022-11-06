ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Judith???
3d ago

Well hopefully the republicans win seats and keep FETTERMEN in check if he wins. See the Democratic voters are like loose canons they hate so deeply they would allow the economy to collapse.

Ricardo
3d ago

Fettermans home town is endorsing Dr Oz. Doesn’t that tell you something!

The Associated Press

Pennsylvania Democrats kept suburbs, gained rural voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After Joe Biden eked out victory in Pennsylvania in 2020, Democrats in hugely consequential races for governor and U.S. Senate scored blowout wins by comparison in Tuesday’s election. They ran up the score again in leftward-shifting suburbs and cut losses in rural and exurban stretches where former President Donald Trump is popular. Other Democrats on the ballot in the presidential battleground state won all three toss-up races for Congress and eroded GOP majorities in the state Legislature as the party outperformed expectations while supporting an unpopular Biden. “That means that our side really came out,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat. “It wasn’t enough that you just shaved margins in rural counties. You had to have a big Democratic vote, as well.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans.With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing a couple of potential losses in western Pennsylvania and one in Wilkes-Barre, while Republicans were trailing in key races outside Philadelphia and others near Harrisburg, the Poconos and the Pittsburgh area.Democratic House leaders said at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia that their survey of county election...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead

A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGAL

Election results: Pennsylvania governor

WGAL News 8 is your home for updated Pennsylvania election results - on air and online. Check back frequently for the latest midterm election results. On this page, we have vote totals for Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, including an interactive map showing how the state is voting and a look at the national balance of power for governors. If you don't see the interactive maps and balance of power breakdowns, go to this page.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate

Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

How to track your ballot in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) – If you’re among the more than one million Pennsylvanians who requested a mail-in ballot, you may have questions about when your vote is received and counted. Of the 1.3 million ballots sent by the Department of State, there have been more than one million returned, according to data released on November 4. Approximately […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Pennsylvania voters ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of close midterms elections

Candidates from both parties are making one last final push for undecided voters’ support as a new NBC News’ poll signals that enthusiasm for the midterm elections across the country remains high. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains what to expect in the last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania, where the states’ Senate and governor races are neck and neck. Nov. 7, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TaxBuzz

PA Gov. Quietly Signs $2 Billion Energy Tax Credit Package

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) has quietly signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the energy industry. Credit: Karl Hendon (Getty Images) Wolf, 73, has served as the Keystone State's governor since 2015. Last week, he signed House Bill 1059 into law, benefitting the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Centre County polls to be monitored by DOJ

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Justice Department announced its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Among those that will be monitored is 5 Pennsylvania counties, including Centre County. The other 4 that will be monitored are Berks County, […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban

It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
