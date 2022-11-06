Read full article on original website
Together again: Remember the Jose Altuve hugger from ALCS Game 2? He's ba-aaaaack!
HOUSTON — Hundreds of fans camped out overnight Wednesday at an Academy Store in Pasadena to meet Astros 2B Jose Altuve and get his autograph. One of them may have looked familiar to 'Tuve. Remember Jose Alvarado? He's the guy who ran onto the field during Game 2 of...
I'll take some Raising Cane's chicken fingers with a side of MV-Peña, please!
HOUSTON — Get ready for a traffic jam on the Gulf Freeway Monday afternoon. That's because Raising Cane's just announced Astros shortstop JeremyPeña will be working the drive-thru at its location off I-45 near 610 South Loop. Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Nov. 8. The...
Fans line up overnight for meet and greet with Astros stars Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman
HOUSTON — Fans camped overnight into early Thursday for a chance to see Houston Astros stars Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve at a meet and greets at local Academy Sports + Outdoors locations. Bregman will be at the store just off the West Loop in Meyerland. The meet and...
Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer
HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month. "You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.
'You are our angel' | Quavo remembers TakeOff in heartfelt Instagram tribute
HOUSTON — Less than a day after thousands gathered in Atlanta to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, his uncle and fellow groupmate Quavo posted a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram. "It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything...
Truck with possible radioactive material stopped in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A truck carrying what may have been radioactive materials was stopped in southeast Houston Friday. According to the Houston Fire Department, a truck driver picked up a load of metal shavings and took them to a recycling plant near Kirbyville and Donoho. While at the recycling plant, an alarm for gamma radiation went off. The recycling plant refused to take the shavings and Houston police and fire department were called in.
Astros ace Justin Verlander officially opts out of contract, becomes free agent
HOUSTON — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has opted out of his contract and is now a free agent Thursday morning. Verlander declined a $25 million option five days after helping the team with its second World Series title. The 39-year-old right-hander likely headed to his third Cy Young...
Planes that crashed mid-air during Dallas air show were out of Houston area, officials confirm
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft. Dallas Fire-Rescue told The Dallas Morning News that...
Police activity slowing traffic on Eastex Freeway near Loop 494
HOUSTON — The scene has since cleared. Traffic is slow on the Eastex Freeway due to police activity near Loop 494 coming in from the Kingwood area Friday morning. This happened just after 6 a.m. heading inbound or southbound, according to Houston Transtar. As of 9:20 a.m., some lanes of traffic are getting by after a full closure earlier this morning.
Man shot during possible robbery at motel in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot during a possible robbery, according to Houston police. It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at a motel near the Gulf Freeway and Santa Elena Street, which is near Sims Bayou. We're told police were responding to...
Houston Happenings: November 11 - 13
HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative. New Borders, No Borders Regional Short Film Competition. Opening Night Tonight With "The Inspection" Presented By Texas Children's Hospital (The Woodlands) Theme: Under The Sea. Performers On Multiple Stages, "The Octonauts" Character Meet & Greets. Heroes...
97-year-old World War II veteran remembers coming to Houston's Ellington Field at 18
HOUSTON — If you spend a little time with Elmer Longnecker, you quickly realize he has a pretty incredible story. At 97 years old, "Mo,” as his friends call him, still has a sense of humor and a sharp memory about signing up for the Army Air Corps before he graduated high school at 17.
LIVE COVERAGE: Gov. Greg Abbott wins re-election bid over Beto O'Rourke
HOUSTON — Election Day is here! There are several important local and state races on the ballot, along with nationwide battles to determine which party will control Congress. The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. ELECTION RESULTS: Here. Stream live election coverage on KHOU.com...
Report: Houston housing market continues to get more expensive
HOUSTON — It’s a double whammy for anyone hoping to buy a home. Not only are interest rates continuing to rise, but a new report finds affordable housing is getting even harder to find. To afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household...
Fire breaks out at north Houston spices and herbs store
HOUSTON — No one was injured after a spices and herbs store in north Houston caught fire Tuesday. This happened on Airline Drive near E Wellington Street. Houston firefighters said they had to perform an offensive attack on the fire to put it out. Air 11 flew over the...
Houston forecast: Northern counties under Freeze Watch tonight
HOUSTON — The past few days (weeks and even months) have felt nothing like Fall in Houston, but that's all changing now. It's feeling like November in the Bayou City as a strong cold front has arrived!. How long will it last?. The dip in temperatures will last through...
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
