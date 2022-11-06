ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer

HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month. "You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.
Truck with possible radioactive material stopped in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — A truck carrying what may have been radioactive materials was stopped in southeast Houston Friday. According to the Houston Fire Department, a truck driver picked up a load of metal shavings and took them to a recycling plant near Kirbyville and Donoho. While at the recycling plant, an alarm for gamma radiation went off. The recycling plant refused to take the shavings and Houston police and fire department were called in.
Police activity slowing traffic on Eastex Freeway near Loop 494

HOUSTON — The scene has since cleared. Traffic is slow on the Eastex Freeway due to police activity near Loop 494 coming in from the Kingwood area Friday morning. This happened just after 6 a.m. heading inbound or southbound, according to Houston Transtar. As of 9:20 a.m., some lanes of traffic are getting by after a full closure earlier this morning.
Houston Happenings: November 11 - 13

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative. New Borders, No Borders Regional Short Film Competition. Opening Night Tonight With "The Inspection" Presented By Texas Children's Hospital (The Woodlands) Theme: Under The Sea. Performers On Multiple Stages, "The Octonauts" Character Meet & Greets. Heroes...
Fire breaks out at north Houston spices and herbs store

HOUSTON — No one was injured after a spices and herbs store in north Houston caught fire Tuesday. This happened on Airline Drive near E Wellington Street. Houston firefighters said they had to perform an offensive attack on the fire to put it out. Air 11 flew over the...
Houston forecast: Northern counties under Freeze Watch tonight

HOUSTON — The past few days (weeks and even months) have felt nothing like Fall in Houston, but that's all changing now. It's feeling like November in the Bayou City as a strong cold front has arrived!. How long will it last?. The dip in temperatures will last through...
