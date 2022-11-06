ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voters reelect dead Pennsylvania state representative and trigger special election

Voters in Pennsylvania re-elected a dead state House of Representative member on Tuesday night, triggering a special election for a later date to fill the deceased Democrat’s seat.Tony DeLuca passed away at the age of 85 on 9 October, making the timing of his death too close to the 8 November election to have his name removed from the ballot or change the candidate running for the 32nd DistrictThe 32nd District of Pennsylvania, where DeLuca was comfortably positioned to become re-elected after serving in the state’s House of Representatives for 39 years, became one of the first races for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat

Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
COLORADO STATE
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Independent

US elections – live: Biden says he will work with Republicans as they close in on taking House in midterms

Joe Biden has described Tuesday as a “good day for America” after projections of a Republican midterms “red wave” failed to materialise and the Democrats appeared to have a good chance of retaining control of the Senate.While counting is still underway and the House is up for grabs, it remains likely that the Republicans will retake the chamber, albeit with a slim majority.The president said he would look to work with the GOP in a bipartisan manner, particularly when it comes to the war in Ukraine. “The American people have made clear, I think that they expect Republicans be...
GEORGIA STATE
Schneps Media

Schneps Media

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New York City's chief publisher of community news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy