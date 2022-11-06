ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA

1st woman elected to serve as mayor of Fairfax City

FAIRFAX, Va. — Civic engagement strategist Catherine Read declared victory Tuesday night, making her the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Fairfax. Read's win comes after a contentious battle with Fairfax Councilmember Sang Yi. "Representation matters. People want to see their government reflect their community," said...
FAIRFAX, VA
loudounnow.com

Election 2022: Dems Hold Fast in Loudoun

Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton for a third term in the House of Representatives, as Republicans sought to take control of the House in a midterm red wave. Republican-endorsed candidates picked up one seat in Loudoun, and as of Wednesday morning were leading in...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Democrats Chair Resigns to Run for County Board

With the last ballots of the 2022 elections still coming in, the first formal announcement from a challenger in 2023 Board of Supervisors race has already been made. Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Lissa Savaglio announced Nov. 9 that she will step down from chairing the committee to run for the Board of Supervisors in the new Little River District in next year’s election. Her resignation takes effect Dec. 1.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Ogedegbe Takes Leesburg School Board Seat, Broad Run Too Close to Call

Democrat Erica Ogedegbe has won the Leesburg District School Board seat Tuesday, defeating Independent Lauren Shernoff and Republican Michael A. Rivera. Although School Board races are nonpartisan, both races had a Republican-endorsed candidate, a Democrat-endorsed candidate and an independent candidate. Ogedegbe was endorsed by the Loudoun County Democratic Committee, while...
LEESBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
governing.com

Mixed Results for City Initiatives as Local Election Results Trickle In

Muriel Bowser won a third term as mayor of Washington, D.C., by a comfortable margin Tuesday night. Bowser’s victory was more or less a sure thing after she won the primary election in June, but it was still a rare feat for a District politician, last achieved by another “M.B.” Former Mayor Marion Barry was elected to his third consecutive term in 1986, and later, after a brief imprisonment, to a fourth term in 1994.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Parental rights take the midterm spotlight in these major school board races

While the midterm elections have dominated the discussion headed into Election Day, voters will also be weighing in on hundreds of school board races across the country. The typically nonpartisan and low-profile elections have taken on new importance over the past two years as grassroots parent activists have mobilized at school board meetings to protest school district policies on race and gender issues and the availability of books with sexually explicit material in school libraries.
FLORIDA STATE
loudounnow.com

Burk Withstands Fox Challenge in Leesburg

Leesburg voters returned Mayor Kelly Burk for a fourth two-year term Tuesday night. Burk turned back a challenge from council member Suzanne Fox, garnering 57.5% of the vote, according to preliminary totals. Incumbent Neil Steinberg was the top vote-getter in the council races with almost 9,500 votes. He’ll be joined...
LEESBURG, VA
popville.com

Helluva Way to Start Election Day

Thanks to Jake for sending from Pleasant Plains/Park View. Thanks to Jared for sending from Mount Pleasant/Columbia Heights:. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy