WUSA
1st woman elected to serve as mayor of Fairfax City
FAIRFAX, Va. — Civic engagement strategist Catherine Read declared victory Tuesday night, making her the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Fairfax. Read's win comes after a contentious battle with Fairfax Councilmember Sang Yi. "Representation matters. People want to see their government reflect their community," said...
loudounnow.com
Election 2022: Dems Hold Fast in Loudoun
Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton for a third term in the House of Representatives, as Republicans sought to take control of the House in a midterm red wave. Republican-endorsed candidates picked up one seat in Loudoun, and as of Wednesday morning were leading in...
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
Inside Nova
Connolly turns back Republican challenger to win eighth term in 11th District
Democrat Gerry Connolly was handily re-elected to an eighth term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Jim Myles in the 11th District. According to unofficial vote totals Wednesday afternoon, with all of the district's 180 precincts reporting, Connolly had 66.2% of the vote to 33.5% for Myles. The district...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Democrats Chair Resigns to Run for County Board
With the last ballots of the 2022 elections still coming in, the first formal announcement from a challenger in 2023 Board of Supervisors race has already been made. Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Lissa Savaglio announced Nov. 9 that she will step down from chairing the committee to run for the Board of Supervisors in the new Little River District in next year’s election. Her resignation takes effect Dec. 1.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Herndon Mayor Olem wins second term, but town council remains divided
Mayor Sheila Olem will get a second term as mayor of the Town of Herndon after securing a narrow win against council members Sean Regan and Jasbinder Singh in today’s primary election. According to unofficial results, Olem edged out the race by a little over two percentage points over...
loudounnow.com
Ogedegbe Takes Leesburg School Board Seat, Broad Run Too Close to Call
Democrat Erica Ogedegbe has won the Leesburg District School Board seat Tuesday, defeating Independent Lauren Shernoff and Republican Michael A. Rivera. Although School Board races are nonpartisan, both races had a Republican-endorsed candidate, a Democrat-endorsed candidate and an independent candidate. Ogedegbe was endorsed by the Loudoun County Democratic Committee, while...
Howard University Announces Record $122M in Annual Research Funding; Creating New Opportunities for Students, Faculty
In 2018, Howard University announced a goal of raising $100 million in grants and contracts for research by 2024. Recently, Howard surpassed that goal two years early by raising $122 million in Fiscal Year 2022, a record sum for any Historically Black College or University (HBCU), according to a press release.
Controversial DC tipping proposal goes before voters — again
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington's bars and restaurants goes before voters Tuesday, four years after approval of an identical ballot issue that was later overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 would eliminate the...
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
alxnow.com
Alexandria City Public Schools requests extension for high school trailers amid school expansion
Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) has filed a special use permit to allow it to extend the use of trailers at Alexandria City High School to 2024. The specific temporary trailers being discussed in the special use permit are those built specifically to accommodate students displaced by the Minnie Howard campus renovation.
governing.com
Mixed Results for City Initiatives as Local Election Results Trickle In
Muriel Bowser won a third term as mayor of Washington, D.C., by a comfortable margin Tuesday night. Bowser’s victory was more or less a sure thing after she won the primary election in June, but it was still a rare feat for a District politician, last achieved by another “M.B.” Former Mayor Marion Barry was elected to his third consecutive term in 1986, and later, after a brief imprisonment, to a fourth term in 1994.
WTOP
Va. attorney general who disagreed over role of SROs tours Alexandria High School
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Alexandria High School Monday, meeting with officials he disagreed with several months ago over the role of police in schools following a stabbing near the school that killed a student. Miyares toured the city’s only high school upon invitation from City of Alexandria Mayor...
umdmitzpeh.com
Joe Vogel, a Gen Z Jewish activist, runs for a seat in the Maryland legislature
Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 0 Email -- Filament.io. Vogel a Jewish, Latino and openly gay activist, is running for the 17th district in the Maryland House of Delegates in tomorrow’s election. By Ryan Mercado. For Mitzpeh. Joe Vogel, a 25-year-old Montgomery County resident, is running for delegate to...
Washington Examiner
Parental rights take the midterm spotlight in these major school board races
While the midterm elections have dominated the discussion headed into Election Day, voters will also be weighing in on hundreds of school board races across the country. The typically nonpartisan and low-profile elections have taken on new importance over the past two years as grassroots parent activists have mobilized at school board meetings to protest school district policies on race and gender issues and the availability of books with sexually explicit material in school libraries.
restonnow.com
More than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have voted so far in the 2022 midterms
With Election Day 2022 now underway, more than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have already voted. That includes approximately 130,000 residents who voted early — a 66% increase from the last midterm election in 2018 — and about 72,000 votes cast in person on Election Day, as of 10 a.m.
Bay Net
Political Profile: Ralph Patterson, Candidate For Charles County Commissioner District 4
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — Beating out Charles County Commissioner Bobby Rucci in the Primary Election, Democratic newcomer, Ralph E. Patterson II, is a 47-year-old educator and a member of the Charles County Democratic Central Committee. Patterson recently spoke with TheBayNet.com about himself and his platform, including his reasons for...
loudounnow.com
Burk Withstands Fox Challenge in Leesburg
Leesburg voters returned Mayor Kelly Burk for a fourth two-year term Tuesday night. Burk turned back a challenge from council member Suzanne Fox, garnering 57.5% of the vote, according to preliminary totals. Incumbent Neil Steinberg was the top vote-getter in the council races with almost 9,500 votes. He’ll be joined...
Maryland, Virginia counties among many to be monitored for voting rights compliance
WASHINGTON — Voting polls in Maryland and Virginia counties were named among many to be monitored on Election Day for voting rights compliance, according to the Justice Department. Prince George's County, the City of Manassas, the City of Manassas Park and Prince William County will be four out of...
popville.com
Helluva Way to Start Election Day
Thanks to Jake for sending from Pleasant Plains/Park View. Thanks to Jared for sending from Mount Pleasant/Columbia Heights:. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
