Oregon Ducks football keeps winning on the field, climbing in the rankings

Oregon avoided the chaos that engulfed college football this weekend, getting their eighth straight win as other top teams faltered.

The Ducks were rewarded with a bump in the polls Sunday morning.

Pac-12 leading Oregon (8-1) moved up two spots from eighth to sixth in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY AFCA Coaches top-25 polls following its 49-10 victory against Colorado.

The Ducks’ rise was aided by losses on Saturday from Clemson and Alabama, who were ranked ahead of Oregon last week.

In the AP rankings , the Tigers (8-1) fell from No 5 to No. 12 after losing to unranked Notre Dame, 35-14, and the Crimson Tide (7-2) dropped from No. 6 to No 10 after losing 32-31 in overtime to No. 7 LSU.

No. 1 Georgia remains atop both polls after beating then-No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13. The Bulldogs (9-0) remain the only team to beat the Ducks this season.

Rounding out the AP top 5 are No. 2 Ohio State (9-0), No. 3 Michigan (9-0), No. 4 TCU (9-0) and the Volunteers (8-1), who received 1,361 points to Oregon’s 1,258.

Also in the top 10 for the Pac-12 are No. 8 Southern California (8-1) and No. 9 UCLA (8-1). Utah (7-2) is ranked 13th and Washington (7-2), which the Ducks play Saturday at Autzen Stadium, is 24th.

Oregon State dropped out of the AP top 25 after the then-No. 24 Beavers (6-3) lost to the Huskies , 24-21, Friday in Seattle.

Oregon is also the second-highest one-loss team in the USA TODAY poll , as it received 1,272 points to 1,284 for No. 5 Tennessee.

The Trojans are No. 7 in the USA TODAY rankings, UCLA is 10th, Utah 13th and Washington is 23rd.

Also in the top 5 are No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU.

The second round of College Football Playoff rankings come out late Tuesday afternoon and No. 8 Oregon should expect to rise there as well following the losses by No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama.

No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 24 Washington

4 p.m. Saturday at Autzen Stadium. TV: FOX. Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3), Sirius (133), XM (197)

