WCAX
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd. Vermonters and New Hampshire residents come to hunt for bargains or shed their old stuff. YCQM NOV....
Sanders: An election of huge consequence
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be among countless others around the country Tuesday night closely watching the election returns that have the potential to reshape Congress. Speaking outside his polling location in Burlington Tuesday, Sanders said it will be an “election of huge consequence.”. “What’s...
Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5 pass on Election Day
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two proposals for changes to Vermont’s Constitution passed on Election Day, including Prop 2 on slavery and Prop 5, or Article 22, on abortion. Although slavery has been outlawed in Vermont for decades, the ballot question proposed abolishing it for good. Voters approved it with 89% of the vote.
Lunar eclipse sets over Lake Champlain
A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. Moderators assigned to NH polling places to ensure integrity of vote. Officials say a free and fair election is the foundation of democracy. What’s bringing voters out for this midterm election?. Updated: 1 hour ago. People...
Burlington voters overwhelmingly approve $165M school bond
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Burlington Tuesday approved by a 75% margin a $165 million bond to build a new high school to replace the building shuttered two years ago by PCB contamination. The unofficial final vote was 11,903 to 3,781. Burlington’s mayor and school officials Tuesday night expressed...
Election analysis of key regional races
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The results of Tuesday night’s election are sure to have a profound impact on politics from the Statehouse in Montpelier to the U.S. Capitol. Becca Balint is poised to become the first woman elected to Vermont’s congressional delegation and the tight U.S. Senate contest in New Hampshire could determine which party is in control of Congress for the next two years.
Tips from public lead Vermont police to wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they captured a man wanted on multiple charges thanks to tips from the public. Vermont State Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, was taken into custody in Coventry on Monday. Outlaw was wanted in connection with a September crash in Coventry...
Barre gun owner sued for negligence in child’s shooting death; Burlington pushes for new gun laws
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The parents of a child who died after getting his hands on an unlocked, loaded pistol are suing the gun owner. The legal case in Barre comes as Burlington makes a new push for local gun laws, including a safe storage mandate. A 3-year-old gained access...
Addison County school district merger shot down
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents of two Addison County school districts Tuesday decided not to merge. Voters in both the Mount Abraham Unified School District and Addison Northwest School District voted ‘no.’. The districts have seen enrollment decline for years and a merger study committee said they’d be better...
Concert postponed over security concerns rescheduled in new location
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. The city cited crowd control concerns when postponing the free concert that was supposed to happen in City Hall Park last month. They were expecting more than 1,000 people at the free show, and the city felt that would overwhelm the park and security would be insufficient.
Votes still being counted in controversial Franklin County sheriff’s race
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The votes are still being counted in the Franklin County Sheriff’s race, a contest where the only candidate on the ballot faces charges of simple assault for kicking a person in police custody. Town clerks around Franklin County were hard at work Wednesday after...
Vermont police ask public for help finding wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking the public for help finding a wanted man who was involved in a serious car crash. Investigators say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, failed to stop at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14 in Coventry and crashed into another car.
Former St. Albans police officer in court for sentencing
Downtown revitalization effort reaping rewards in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The City of Plattsburgh is starting to see some progress in affordable housing and other economic development from a major state grant over the past several years. “We want to see our community thrive and look good and be proud of it.” said Plattsburgh Mayor Chris...
Many New York voters say they’re looking for change
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Many New Yorkers who made their way to the polls on Tuesday said they’re looking for changes. There was a steady stream of voters in Crown Point and Ticonderoga, even in the middle of the day. Many of them told WCAX News it’s time for...
Jones reelected in New York’s 115th Assembly District
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Billy Jones has been reelected in New York’s 115th Assembly District. The incumbent Democrat beat out Republican Stephen Chilton to keep his seat representing Clinton and Franklin counties and part of Essex County.
Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Chittenden
CHITTENDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police and the Chittenden Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire in the Town of Chittenden. Fire Crews say they responded to a camp on Middle Road to find the entire house engulfed in flames. They say this happened around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police...
Stowe Mountain Resort to open Nov. 18
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Stowe Mountain Resort has set its opening day on the slopes and it’s only 10 days away. The resort says on Friday, Nov. 18, you can get in your first turns of the season. The four-runner quad ski lift will be turning from 8...
Man charged with DUI #4 after crash that sends man to hospital
