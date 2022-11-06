BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The results of Tuesday night’s election are sure to have a profound impact on politics from the Statehouse in Montpelier to the U.S. Capitol. Becca Balint is poised to become the first woman elected to Vermont’s congressional delegation and the tight U.S. Senate contest in New Hampshire could determine which party is in control of Congress for the next two years.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO