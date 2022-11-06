Read full article on original website
WCAX
New crowdfunding campaign to transform the Moran Plant
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Transforming an eyesore into artwork. Wednesday, the State of Vermont has launched a new crowdfunding campaign to do just that with the former Moran plant site -- on the Burlington waterfront. The Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development and the organization, Friends of the Frame...
Burlington’s Monarch & the Milkweed to Rebrand and Relaunch Kitchen
Downtown Burlington's buzzy Monarch & the Milkweed will serve its last egg-white-crowned Tonka Puff and butterfly-garnished Monarch cocktail the weekend after Thanksgiving — but the bar will go on. During December, the current team, led by operating manager Taylor Watts, will run the venue under a temporary moniker, Devil...
mynbc5.com
J Skis to open retail location in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A new retail ski shop is coming to Burlington just in time for the winter season. J Skis will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 12 at its new location at 247 Main St. in Burlington. The business is owned by husband and...
WCAX
Concert postponed over security concerns rescheduled in new location
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. The city cited crowd control concerns when postponing the free concert that was supposed to happen in City Hall Park last month. They were expecting more than 1,000 people at the free show, and the city felt that would overwhelm the park and security would be insufficient.
mynbc5.com
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
WCVB
Great art and odd finds at Vermont's Shelburne Museum
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheShelburne Museum is a total and utter mind-blowing experience. A Collection of Collections, the Museum is one of the foremost repositories of American Folk Art anywhere. It's the visionary creation of founder Electra Havemeyer Webb. And that’s not even including the Monets, Manets, the works of Degas, Corot, and of course the Ticonderoga. [favorite of Ryan Miller of Guster]
WCAX
Downtown revitalization effort reaping rewards in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The City of Plattsburgh is starting to see some progress in affordable housing and other economic development from a major state grant over the past several years. “We want to see our community thrive and look good and be proud of it.” said Plattsburgh Mayor Chris...
WCAX
Vermont family finds missing cat trapped in an unusual spot
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some folks see pets as family members, and an Essex woman is happy to have her missing family member back home safe after a misadventure that left the cat in a sticky situation. The kitty was missing for three weeks, but the family didn’t let hope go down the drain.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
mynbc5.com
Burlington man crashes car into home in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Colchester Police are investigating a car crash that resulted in a man hitting a home on Main Street on Monday morning. Police said 63-year-old Doug Vachereau of Burlington was driving east on Main Street around 6:43 a.m. when he struck another driver near Our Lady of Grace Church.
Burlington Bar Could Lose Permit Over Noise Complaint
Burlington city councilors will debate whether to revoke or suspend an entertainment permit for Orlando's Bar & Lounge after hearing complaints that the venue has repeatedly let bands play past permitted hours. The downtown bar is allowed to have live, amplified music on its outdoor patio until 10:30 p.m. on...
By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger
Opponents argued that joining with New England Federal Credit Union would bring an end to VSECU’s historical vision. Read the story on VTDigger here: By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh city officials choose theme of this year's holiday parade
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Preparations are underway for the 2022 Plattsburgh holiday parade, and this year the city is leaning on nostalgia to take attendees on a trip down memory lane. This year’s theme is Classic Holiday Toys and Books in a nod to the favorites many children love unwrapping...
WCAX
Tips from public lead Vermont police to wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they captured a man wanted on multiple charges thanks to tips from the public. Vermont State Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, was taken into custody in Coventry on Monday. Outlaw was wanted in connection with a September crash in Coventry...
WCAX
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd. Vermonters and New Hampshire residents come to hunt for bargains or shed their old stuff. YCQM NOV....
WCAX
Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Chittenden
CHITTENDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police and the Chittenden Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire in the Town of Chittenden. Fire Crews say they responded to a camp on Middle Road to find the entire house engulfed in flames. They say this happened around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police...
WCAX
New winter home for North Country youth soccer players
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer players in New York’s North Country have found a home for the winter after their previous space was declared unusable. A new partnership making it all possible. When Plattsburgh officials declared the Crete Civic Center unusable after an electrical fire, more than 1,000...
brownbears.com
Men's basketball drops season opener at Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Brown men's basketball team fell to Vermont 80-65 in the Bears' season opener Monday night in Burlington. "We certainly had some spurts of good play at each end," Men's Basketball Head Coaching Chair Mike Martin '04 said. "But against a team like Vermont, we have to be more consistent with our play over the course of 40 minutes."
WCAX
Vermont police ask public for help finding wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking the public for help finding a wanted man who was involved in a serious car crash. Investigators say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, failed to stop at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14 in Coventry and crashed into another car.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man crashes car into home in Jericho
JERICHO, Vt. — A Vermont man is recovering after crashing a car into a home in Jericho on Saturday morning. Vermont State Police were called to the home at the intersection of River Road and Route 15 around 4 a.m. after receiving a call about the crash. Troopers said...
