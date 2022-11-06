Florida Man Arrested After ‘Threats To Harm’ As Neighbors Asked Him To Turn The Music Down

Brandon Mayerat, Source: IRCSO

A Florida man has been arrested after a day of loud music and pesky neighbors asking him to turn it down. He wasn’t having it.

According to investigators, Deputy Anthony Consalo, with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, was called to an apartment at 1166 6th Avenue in reference to an ongoing noise complaint.

Once on the scene, Brandon Mayerat confronted law enforcement and made numerous threats to harm the deputy.

A dialog with Mr. Mayerat was attempted however he only made more threats to harm law enforcement officers.

According to investigators, deputies made entry into the home, and Mayerat was arrested without further incident.

Deputies say that Mayerat threatened a neighbor earlier in the day when he was asked to turn his music down.

