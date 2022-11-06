ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Florida Man Arrested After ‘Threats To Harm’ As Neighbors Asked Him To Turn The Music Down

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBRM9_0j0y1VII00 Brandon Mayerat, Source: IRCSO

A Florida man has been arrested after a day of loud music and pesky neighbors asking him to turn it down. He wasn’t having it.

According to investigators, Deputy Anthony Consalo, with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, was called to an apartment at 1166 6th Avenue in reference to an ongoing noise complaint.

Once on the scene, Brandon Mayerat confronted law enforcement and made numerous threats to harm the deputy.

A dialog with Mr. Mayerat was attempted however he only made more threats to harm law enforcement officers.

In the news: Three Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced, $4 Million In Winnings Last Week

According to investigators, deputies made entry into the home, and Mayerat was arrested without further incident.

Deputies say that Mayerat threatened a neighbor earlier in the day when he was asked to turn his music down.

Comments / 25

Brenda Doty
3d ago

People are so Disrespectful. I had neighbors that let THIER dogs all day.My husband took our next door neighbor to court for thier barking dogs.The Judge said : Figure it out between yourselves. Our neighbor said: My dogs will bark all they want.Barking dogs and Loud Music get on my last nerve.It is so DISRESPECTFUL.Not everyone wants to listen to your music. I love dogs but barking gets on my nerves.People that drive with THIER music blaring so loud my house shakes and I can't hear my own TV is a little much.Just be Respectful for the people around you.

Reply(2)
14
wick stevens
3d ago

I am terminal. I toss and turn all night with pain abd get little sleep. By 6am I am so tired my body just gives in and I fall in a deep sleep. UNTIL.... the dang neighbor blares his music or starts working on numerous trucks he repairs for others in his back yard that butts up behind my bedroom. In PSL there us a noise law and a law about fixing vehicles in residential areas. This guy has been reported many times in the last five years. PSLPD does nothing about it. I finally called the Lt ( Steele), she did get him to stop for a few months with a threat that they would give him a stiff fine but before that could happen, Steele was transferred to a different location, and the replacement failed to pursue it, like the officers. I have a right to a peaceful quality of life also. Since 1995 when we built this home, we have paid taxes on two side lots that GUARANTEE Police protection and service, when needed. It may be time to talk with the State Dept of LEO for an investigation.

Reply(1)
4
Broward
3d ago

Thank God , I’ve lived with my neighbors for 23 years and we are super close, so it can be done, just be a normal human being.

Reply
4
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
