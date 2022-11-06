ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

maritime-executive.com

Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
France 24

Netanyahu eyes return to power as Israel votes yet again

The longest-serving leader in Israeli history, the 73-year-old right-winger and security hawk is for the first time in years campaigning from the opposition. He is up against the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who last year manoeuvred a motley alliance of eight parties into a coalition that managed to oust Netanyahu from power.
The Jewish Press

Memo to Biden: Please Stop ‘Saving’ Israeli Democracy from Israelis

The votes in Israel’s latest Knesset election are still being counted, but the exit polls confirmed the worst fears of the Biden administration. While Israel isn’t getting the same kind of obsessive attention it has received at times in the past, there’s no question that President Joe Biden and his foreign-policy team have strong opinions about who should be running the Jewish state that are echoed by most Democrats and the liberal mainstream media.
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
TheDailyBeast

This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It

Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
The Jewish Press

Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran

An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
The Guardian

For Palestinians, Netanyahu’s victory is merely a changing of the prison guards

Benjamin Netanyahu has made an impressive comeback after his ousting in 2021 amid corruption allegations. In this week’s election, his party, Likud, received more votes than any other party and his far-right allies came third, paving the way for a Likud-led coalition government. Although forming a coalition isn’t an easy game – indeed, Netanyahu has failed in the previous four elections to do so – this time he’s expected to form a comfortable majority bloc with ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties.
gcaptain.com

South Africa Welcomes Sanctioned Russian Yacht

By Paul Burkhardt (Bloomberg) South Africa’s government said it has “no reason” to apply sanctions brought against Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov and that his $500 million megayacht is free to dock at its ports. Mordashov is the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC and was sanctioned by...
Cleveland Jewish News

Lapid survives as opposition leader, but challenges ahead

Following a decisive defeat at the polls, outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has been accused of making every mistake in the book. But in one respect he has come out ahead. Though soundly beaten by Likud Party head Benjamin Netanyahu, he has nevertheless consolidated his position as leader of the opposition. His party, Yesh Atid, won 24 seats, seven more than in the previous election and the most in its history.
The Jewish Press

Switzerland Sanctions the Supply of Iranian Drones to Russia

The Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs and Energy (EAER), which is responsible for sanctions, announced on Wednesday its decision, together with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), to adopt the EU sanctions concerning the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia. The decision was made in response to the...
The Jewish Press

Ten Tips for Netanyahu

The thunder and lightning of multiple elections have past, bequeathing Israel another narrow Netanyahu government, apparently. Here are ten tips that Binyamin Netanyahu and his coalition partners would be wise to observe, both to govern responsibly and to achieve real policy goals. 1. Set clear priorities and tackle them sequentially,...
The Jewish Press

Netanyahu Trial Resumes, First Proceedings Since Election

The trial of Benjamin Netanyahu resumed on Monday morning in Jerusalem District Court, the first proceedings since Israel’s November 1 election. The court is scheduled to hear testimony from Herzliya restauranteur Yaakov Gershoni and chef Limor Dikovsky-Meroz, who worked for Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan. Both will be testifying about Case 1000, commonly referred to as the Gifts Affair.
The Jewish Press

Recognizing Western Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

This month, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reversed the previous government’s decision to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The question that should be asked is why that recognition was controversial at all. No fair-minded person who believes in two states for two peoples thinks Israel should not...
The Jewish Press

UK Prime Minister Congratulates Netanyahu on Victory, Meets with Herzog at COP27

Recently installed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Israel’s Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday in a tweeted statement issued while attending the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. “On behalf of the UK, I would like to congratulate @netanyahu on his victory in the Israeli elections,” Sunak...

