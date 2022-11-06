ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

NJ.com

Comic shop to celebrate 10 years of community

They say the first six months to a year will determine whether or not your business will make or break. Manifest Comics is one of those small businesses in Bayonne that’s been fostering a community since opening its doors in 2012 and is now celebrating its 10th anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 12.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

A taxpayer-funded trip to Hawaii? Why? | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. Our editorial about Newark school officials traveling to nice, sunny destinations like San Diego and...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Status quo largely prevails in local Hudson races

In Hudson County, the status quo ruled the day Tuesday. The tightly packed 12-municipality county woke up much the same Wednesday as it was Tuesday, prior to multiple council and board of education elections. In Harrison, Mayor James Fife easily defeated challenger Anselmo Millan by a nearly 2-1 margin. In...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

11 displaced, three firefighters injured in 3-alarm Union City blaze

Nearly a dozen residents in two homes were displaced and three firefighters were injured in a three-alarm blaze in Union City early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The fire at 1607 Kerrigan Ave. was reported at 4:06 a.m. and quickly rose to three alarms as it threatened neighboring homes that are separated only by narrow alleyways, North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue Chief David Donnarumma said.
UNION CITY, NJ
Travel Maven

Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market

The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Essex County

Voters in Essex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will only be listed for contested races. Winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical

A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County

Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ after their vote totals.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Journal Square project seeks 7-year extension, while HCCC announces 11-story tower plan

The stalling of one high-rise development and the announcement of a new project means the completed renaissance of Journal Square may take a little longer than expected. In a letter to the Jersey City Planning Board, Eugene Paolino, a lawyer for the developer KABR Group, is requesting a seven-year extension from the planning board on the massive 30 Journal Square project because the company won’t be able to begin construction for at least five years “and perhaps as much as seven years.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Somerset County

Voters in Somerset County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Monmouth County

Voters in Monmouth County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey

NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week

A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

