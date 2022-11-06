ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Barcelona Interested In Chelsea Target Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djE6W_0j0y0QqS00

Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea have been interested in Josko Gvardiol for a long time now, and are expected to still be at the bidding table in either January or the summer to try and pry the Croatian away from RB Leipzig.

The Blue's are already in negotiations to sign his team-mate Christopher Nkunku , and reports have suggested Chelsea are also negotiating to sign Josko Gvardiol at the same time.

The deal however is not wrapped up, and Barcelona are reportedly set to provide some competition for Chelsea if they really want to sign Gvardiol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFvcl_0j0y0QqS00
Barcelona have interest in Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol.

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, who is also a massive target for Chelsea.

Chelsea had a bid rejected in the summer for Gvardiol by Leipzig, but are still interested in signing the player and haven't been turned off by Leipzig declining the summer offer.

Gvardiol is set to leave Leipzig in either January or the summer, most likely the summer, and Chelsea are one of the clubs in the race for his signature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJOKJ_0j0y0QqS00
Chelsea are in the race to sign Josko Gvardiol.

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Reports have suggested that the club are already in negotiations to sign the Croatian, but will certainly have to be wary of the interest from Barcelona. The club are not in the best state at the moment, but always have that pull.

Gvardiol will leave Leipzig, and Chelsea will have to make sure they are the club he signs for.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
lastwordonsports.com

UEFA Europa League Draw: Manchester United vs Barcelona is a Match for the Ages

With the Champions League round of sixteen draw in the book, the Europa League follows from Nyon, Switzerland. The final will take place in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, but the route to get there is very different to years gone by. The third-placed teams from the UCL will be taking part in this round and they will meet the UEL runners-up. Here is the run-down from today’s UEFA Europa League draw!
Yardbarker

Manchester United already dealt big blow ahead of Barcelona first-leg

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a big selection headache on his hands before their Europa League play-off against Barcelona. The Red Devils have been drawn against the La Liga giants in the play-off stage of the knockout phase. Whoever wins will enter the last-16, but it’s too early...
Yardbarker

Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad

With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
Daily Mail

LaLiga president Javier Tebas put a proposal to Barcelona which would have allowed them to KEEP Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp in 2021... but president Joan Laporta rejected it, leading to the Argentina star's departure for PSG

LaLiga bosses put a proposal to Barcelona that would have allowed them to keep Lionel Messi beyond 2021, only for the Catalan giants to reject it out of hand. Messi was forced to end his 21-year association with Barcelona 18 months ago after financial restrictions prevented the club from offering him a new deal.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy