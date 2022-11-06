FOXBOROUGH – It’s easy to see the ability from Marcus Jones. It’s hard to not notice when this rookie is running by other players at an alarming rate. Following the Patriots 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, this third-round pick is already one of the best special teams players in the NFL. Jones currently leads the league in yards per kickoff return (24.3). He’s also second in yards per punt return (13.4) and leads all returners in combined kick and punt return yards (514).

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO