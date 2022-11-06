AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man was convicted by a jury Monday on two violent felonies and other charges in Montgomery County. Noah Pascal was convicted on all charges in a seven-count indictment, including two counts of Assault in the Second Degree; Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, Unlawful fleeing a police officer, reckless driving and speeding.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO