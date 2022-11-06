Read full article on original website
WNYT
Schoharie County man charged in infant assault
A Schoharie County man is facing charges after an infant was sent to the hospital to be treated for an injury. David Walker, 32, of Seward is charged with assault. Troopers say Walker caused the child’s injuries. The infant remains hospitalized in critical condition.
WRGB
Infant in critical condition, man arrested on assault charges, say State Police
SEWARD, NY — State Police say they have arrested a Schoharie County man, accused of injuring an infant, leaving the baby in critical condition. 32-year-old David R Walker was arrested on November 8th, charged with assault, reckless assult of a child and endangerment. State Police in Cobleskill, back on...
WNYT
HVCC stabbing case moves to Rensselaer County Court
The case against Zymiere Walton, 20, is moving from Troy City Court to Rensselaer County Court. Investigators say the stabbing was part of a domestic fight. Walton was previously arraigned in Troy City Court to face charges that include attempted murder. Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly says Walton...
New Jersey man accused in Schenectady double kidnapping
A New Jersey man was brought back to Schenectady County on Tuesday, where he will soon face trial in the kidnapping of two children back in January.
Police: Infant in critical condition after assault
A Seward man is doing time in Schoharie County Jail after police say he assaulted an infant, leaving them in critical condition at Albany Medical Center.
Hudson Falls police arrest man for alleged thefts
Hudson Falls police arrested Jonathan A. Edwards, 25 on November 4. Edwards was allegedly involved in multiple thefts.
WRGB
Man facing multiple charges in connection to thefts from vehicles
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The Hudson Falls Police department announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man on over a dozen charges. Jonathan A. Edwards is accused of breaking into several vehicles, stealing money, credit cards and other personal information. Police say they used a Facebook post and video...
Police seek help to ID credit card theft suspects
New York State Police are seeking assistance identifying individuals connected to credit card thefts in January.
WRGB
Troy man with dozens of open charges convicted on violent felonies in Montgomery County
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man was convicted by a jury Monday on two violent felonies and other charges in Montgomery County. Noah Pascal was convicted on all charges in a seven-count indictment, including two counts of Assault in the Second Degree; Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, Unlawful fleeing a police officer, reckless driving and speeding.
WNYT
Green Island man accused of puncturing Black family’s tire in hate crime
A Green Island man is a facing a felony criminal mischief charge as a hate crime. Police arrested Matthew Novak. He is now at the Albany County Jail without bail. Police tell NewsChannel 13 they received a complaint Saturday that someone punctured a car tire, causing it to become flat.
Police: Johnstown traffic stop nets 10 grams of cocaine
A Johnstown man has been cited to court after he was pulled over, and a search of his car turned up cocaine, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
After Assaulting GF, Albany Man Tried To Distract Cops With Bogus Shooting Call, Police Say
A 30-year-old man from the region is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and then trying to throw police off his trail by calling 911 to report a phony shooting, authorities said. Albany Police were called at around 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, with reports of a domestic altercation...
Bennington woman arrested after alleged family fight
A Bennington woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court after she allegedly injured a family or household member during a domestic assault incident on November 5.
Troy Record
State Police conduct underage drinking enforcement detail in Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police recently conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Rensselaer County. During the initiative, 20 businesses were checked for compliance. One person was charged with misdemeanor first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, after selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
Vermonter accused of DUI after serious Pownal crash
A Shaftsbury man is doing time in Marble Valley Correctional Facility after a Sunday morning crash sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.
WNYT
Albany woman sentenced for pandemic relief fund fraud
An Albany woman has been sentenced for fraudulently getting millions in Paycheck Protection loans. Debra Hackstadt, 68, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for getting 32 government backed loans between April of 2020 and June of 2021. She fraudulently got more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs.
Three arrested after Cohoes police search apartment
Cohoes Police Department arrested three individuals on the morning of November 4. The arrests were made after a months-long investigation into drug activity according to Cohoes police.
WRGB
Vermont driver charged with DUI-drugs after crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital
POWNAL, Vt. (WRGB) — A Shaftsbury man faces multiple charges, after a Sunday morning crash that sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries. At about 9:30 a.m., Vermont State Troopers responded to U.S. Route 7 in Pownal, in the vicinity of Evergreen Park Street for reports of a crash between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle.
Despondent Hunter Goes Missing! Found and Rescued from NY Fire!
Halloween is a night for fright and fantasy but this Halloween things turned genuinely scary for more than one New York family. What started out as a hunting trip ended up as a search and rescue mission but not before a house burned to the ground. Before we get into...
