ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Schoharie County man charged in infant assault

A Schoharie County man is facing charges after an infant was sent to the hospital to be treated for an injury. David Walker, 32, of Seward is charged with assault. Troopers say Walker caused the child’s injuries. The infant remains hospitalized in critical condition.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

HVCC stabbing case moves to Rensselaer County Court

The case against Zymiere Walton, 20, is moving from Troy City Court to Rensselaer County Court. Investigators say the stabbing was part of a domestic fight. Walton was previously arraigned in Troy City Court to face charges that include attempted murder. Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly says Walton...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Man facing multiple charges in connection to thefts from vehicles

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The Hudson Falls Police department announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man on over a dozen charges. Jonathan A. Edwards is accused of breaking into several vehicles, stealing money, credit cards and other personal information. Police say they used a Facebook post and video...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WRGB

Troy man with dozens of open charges convicted on violent felonies in Montgomery County

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man was convicted by a jury Monday on two violent felonies and other charges in Montgomery County. Noah Pascal was convicted on all charges in a seven-count indictment, including two counts of Assault in the Second Degree; Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, Unlawful fleeing a police officer, reckless driving and speeding.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany woman sentenced for pandemic relief fund fraud

An Albany woman has been sentenced for fraudulently getting millions in Paycheck Protection loans. Debra Hackstadt, 68, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for getting 32 government backed loans between April of 2020 and June of 2021. She fraudulently got more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy