Roseburg, OR

Lane County Sheriff's Office seeking tips in missing person case

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues seeking tips regarding to the disappearance of 47-year-old Manuel 'Manny' Joseph Bayya. LCSO says Bayya was last seen in the Elmira area on March 7, 2022. Police say around the time he went missing, Bayya regularly drove a red sport-bike...
LANE COUNTY, OR
In-N-Out Burger set to open in Roseburg Thursday

ROSEBURG, Ore. — After nine months of construction, In-N-Out Burger is set to open Thursday, November 10 in Roseburg. The restaurant at 2844 NW Aviation Drive will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. According to a press...
ROSEBURG, OR
Roseburg City offices will be closed for Veterans Day

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has announced city buildings will close Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Officials say Roseburg city parks will be open to the public and the library will be open Saturday, November 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Firefighters and...
ROSEBURG, OR
Voter tips and races to watch in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County voters have already turned out in higher numbers than anticipated according to the County Clerks Office. There are several big races for the county including county sheriff that many voters will watch as ballots are counted. With well over 40 percent of ballots...
Southwestern Oregon Community College EV charging stations on Coos Campus

COOS BAY, Ore. — Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC) has announced the activation of electric vehicle charging station on its Coos Campus. SWOCC says the charging stations are available to students, faculty, local residents and for people traveling through the area. They say the project will provide access to EV charging to around 26,000 people who live within a 5-mile radius.
COOS BAY, OR
Three important measures on this year's ballot

Here are the fast facts you should know about three measures on this year's ballot. Ballot Measure 20-333 is a bond measure that will fund the repairing and maintenance of nearly 45 miles of road in Eugene. The funding for this bond will come from property taxes, and is expected to cost average homeowners $169 a year, or approximately 63 cents per one thousand dollars of assessed value. The bond is an extension of the 2012 bond measure, after the bond had previously passed in 2008, 2012, and 2017. It would run through 2027.
EUGENE, OR
Christine Drazan visits Eugene on the eve of the election

EUGENE, Ore. — Republic governor candidate, Christine Drazan held a small rally at the Murphy Hangar on Boeing Road, near the Eugene Airport Monday. This is just 24 hours before the big day between she and democratic opponent, Tina Kotek. Currently, Kotek remains ahead by a few hairs in...
EUGENE, OR
LIVE Election Updates

---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As...
OREGON STATE
Hoyle claims victory in District 4 race

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday night, Democratic congressional candidate Val Hoyle celebrated her victory with her campaign team in Springfield. She says she is incredibly honored to represent the district and that she looks forward to working with other representatives who also want to "get things done." "I'm incredibly honored...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Ducks Football: Lanning addresses rumors regarding 'mutual interest' with Auburn

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football team will host Washington Saturday for the first time since 2018. But instead of the upcoming game, the talk surrounding the team has involved a report Sunday from a blog affiliated with Sports Illustrated stating "mutual interest" between Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Auburn University, which recently fired its head coach, Bryan Harsin.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon women's basketball hits triple digits in season-opening victory

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women’s basketball team began its season with a 43-point victory over Northwestern in the season opener. Final score: 100-57. The Ducks’ freshmen made their presence known early on. Grace VanSlooten had a game high 20 points in her debut. Oregon started the...
EUGENE, OR
Women's Basketball: Oregon's Basham out several weeks with injury

EUGENE, Ore. — The injury bug strikes the University of Oregon women's basketball team once again. Just weeks after the Ducks announced Sedona Prince would miss the full season, one of their promising freshmen goes down with an injury. Forward Kennedy Basham suffered a knee injury late in the...
EUGENE, OR
Duck men roll over Florida A&M in season opener

EUGENE, Ore. — The four-month journey to March Madness began Monday as the Oregon men’s basketball team opened its season against Florida A&M. With the Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix in attendance, Oregon rolled to an 80-45 win. N’Faly Dante led the team with 16 points along with...
EUGENE, OR
Pac 12 Football: Lanning inherits University of Washington rivalry

EUGENE, Ore. — As a first-year head coach, Dan Lanning has had to inherit a lot of things that come along with being the coach of the Oregon Ducks - like rivalries. And it doesn't take long to find out the rivalry against Washington is just as big - if not bigger - than the one against Oregon State.
SEATTLE, WA

