Miami Herald

Second Nestlé cookie dough product recalled after customers find plastic inside

By David J. Neal
 3 days ago

Nestlé USA recalled three batches of its Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough after a “small number of consumers contacted” the company about “soft plastic film” in the cookie dough.

Don’t confuse this not-food-in-your-food recall with Nestlé USA’s recall of about three weeks ago. That was for plastic, but hard, white plastic.

“Nestlé recently initiated a separate and unrelated recall for Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling,” the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice stated. “Following each instance, we took immediate action to address the specific issue.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Wyl5_0j0xzOgh00
Nestlé Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs have been recalled. FDA

This recall covers batch Nos. 22135554RR, 22145554RR and 22155554RR, which were manufactured from Aug. 1, 2 and 3. Find the batch number on the lid of the tub.

Return recalled tubs to the store of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions, call Nestlé USA at 800-681-1678, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

