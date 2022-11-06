ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals lose first-rounder Dax Hill to shoulder injury

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yW99n_0j0xyxFP00

Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Dax Hill left Sunday’s blowout of the Carolina Panthers with a shoulder injury.

The team later ruled Hill out on a day they had already lost Chris Evans to a serious-looking knee injury.

Severity of Hill’s injury is harder to gauge given that the game was well within hand when the team made the announcement. He was dipping his toes in at cornerback while the team missed Chidobe Awuzie, Tre Flowers and Mike Hilton in the slot.

The Bengals have a bye next week to rest any issues but this won’t stop the budding concerns about depth at cornerback as the season continues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move

The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Black NFL coaches disrespected by Jeff Saturday hiring

The Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday to fire head coach Frank Reich as the team continued to struggle on offense even despite making a change at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts’ decision to fire their head coach wasn’t really all that controversial, but the decision to bring in former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach certainly was.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sanders transparent with Jackson State players, says that he is not talking to other schools

The Jackson State Tigers took care of business on Saturday by blowing out Texas Southern, 41-14 in front of a sellout crowd of 22,039 at PNC Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Tigers had a complete day on offense, as quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, while Sy’veon Wilkerson rushed for 214 yards and two additional scores.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report says Scott Frost in the running for open head coach job

A recent report lists a former Nebraska head football coach as a candidate for a newly open position in the state of Florida. According to Zac Blobner from 95.3 WDAE, recently fired Nebraska coach Scott Frost is a possible candidate for the newly opened job at the University of South Florida. Jeff Scott was fired as the head football coach at USF over the weekend after going 4-26 in his two-plus seasons, including a 1-8 record this year.  The report is clear that Frost is only a possible candidate for the job and is in no way the current front-runner. Blobner...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers 2nd-half schedule a mixed bag

Preseason schedule prognostication had the 49ers’ second half looking like a gauntlet. Their Week 1 loss to the Bears and a Week 3 loss to the Broncos looked like they might derail another trip to the playoffs with a handful of brutal games to close the first half and open the second half.
WASHINGTON, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL schedule: Game-by-game predictions for the Cowboys after the bye

My how time flies. For the second season in a row, Dallas has a 6-2 record after eight weeks of the season. Back in early September, Cowboys Wire ran an exercise where we went game by game in predicting Dallas’ win-loss record. That prediction, found here, had Dallas sitting with a 5-3 record at this point in the season. Those predictions flipped the results from the first two games (losing against Tampa and winning over Cincinnati) and clearly over-estimated the returning prowess of the Super Bowl champion Rams.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out two on Tuesday, sign one to practice squad

While the practice squad may not be the most notable group on an NFL roster, the Miami Dolphins have proved this season that those players can be extremely valuable. On Tuesday, the Dolphins released defensive end Big Kat Bryant from their practice squad, leaving a hole for a signing. Miami then worked out two players, fullback Jake Bargas and tight end Josh Hokit. After the workouts, it was Bargas who was actually offered a contract.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
226K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy