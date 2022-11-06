MADRID (AP) — A “bad night” by Real Madrid cost its unbeaten streak, its perfect away record and the Spanish league lead. Madrid was far from its best in falling at Rayo Vallecano 3-2 on Monday, losing for the first time in the league and seeing its sixth-match winning run on the road come to an end. The setback dropped Carlo Ancelotti’s team to two points behind Barcelona.

2 DAYS AGO