BREAKING: Reece James Could Be Fit For The World Cup
Reece James has been told he could be fit enough to make the World Cup squad.
FSG Open To Offers: Liverpool's Worth, Early Interest & Why It's An Attractive Time To Buy The Club
Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group have put the club up for sale and are currently inviting offers, as per The Athletic's David Ornstein.
Southampton set to appoint Nathan Jones after sacking Ralph Hasenhüttl
Southampton are primed to appoint Nathan Jones as Ralph Hasenhüttl’s successor after being granted formal permission to speak with the Luton Town head coach
Rayo Vallecano hands Real Madrid first Spanish league loss
MADRID (AP) — A “bad night” by Real Madrid cost its unbeaten streak, its perfect away record and the Spanish league lead. Madrid was far from its best in falling at Rayo Vallecano 3-2 on Monday, losing for the first time in the league and seeing its sixth-match winning run on the road come to an end. The setback dropped Carlo Ancelotti’s team to two points behind Barcelona.
ESPN
Man City set 'benchmark' amid club record revenue, profit for 2021-22 financial year - CEO
Manchester City are beginning to set the "benchmark" for clubs around the world, according to club chief executive Ferran Soriano. City released their annual report for 2021-22 on Monday to reveal record profits of £41.67 million, more than double their previous record. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS,...
theScore
Champions League draw: Real Madrid meet Liverpool, Bayern battle PSG in last 16
The round of 16 in this season's Champions League promises to deliver fireworks. And possibly some retribution. Monday's draw produced several tantalizing matchups, including a rematch of last season's final between Liverpool and reigning champions Real Madrid. The Spanish club claimed a 1-0 victory and record-extending 14th European Cup back in May.
BBC
Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break
The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024. The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024. Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
BBC
European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans
Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.
theScore
France's World Cup squad: 11 returnees from 2018, Saliba and Varane in
France is once again bursting with talent. Head coach Didier Deschamps unveiled the provisional squad he'll bring to Qatar in search of France's third World Cup title. Four years after Les Bleus lifted the World Cup trophy in Russia for the first time since 1998, Deschamps once again had the pleasure of choosing from an absurdly deep talent pool.
Manchester United Interested In Napoli Striker
Manchester United are reportedly said to be interested in a Nigerian international striker from Napoli.
Report: Chelsea Expected To Try For A Right-Back In January
Chelsea are expected to try and sign an right-back in the January transfer window.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United - Party like it’s 1995!
Well then, that was pretty darn enjoyable from kick-off to the final whistle, wasn’t it?. Although Unai Emery’s reign as Aston Villa boss has just started, how clear was it that this team can perform if setup properly from a tactical point of view?. What did the lads...
ESPN
Unlucky Union Berlin held by Augsburg after Niederlechner brace
Florian Niederlechner scored twice as lowly Augsburg twice came from behind to hold title-chasing Union Berlin to a 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga on Wednesday. Sheraldo Becker and Kevin Behrens netted for the home side, who will be disappointed to have twice given up a lead and were left further frustrated after they hit the goal frame on two occasions.
BBC
Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change
Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
ESPN
Milan frustrated in goalless stalemate with Cremonese
Second-placed AC Milan were held to a 0-0 draw at Cremonese in Serie A on Tuesday as Stefano Pioli's men wasted several clear-cut chances to score. Both teams sat back in the opening stages before Milan gradually started dominating possession. However, neither team found the net in the first half despite several chances for the visitors.
BBC
Jimmy White qualifies for UK Snooker Championship
Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. Jimmy White has qualified for the UK Snooker Championship televised stage at the age of 60. The six-time World Championship runner-up beat Dominic Dale 6-1 to seal his place...
Eddie Jones’s England suffer familiar failings after another slow start | Gerard Meagher
Defeat by Argentina means another campaign begins on the wrong foot as coach’s charges struggle to find cohesion
BBC
AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis to step down next month
AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis will step down in December after four years in the role. The South African, 58, has been with the Serie A giants since 2018 and oversaw their first title win since 2010-11 last season. Gazidis held the same position at Arsenal from 2009 until...
NME
Peter Kay announces stand-up return with first tour in 12 years
Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, confirming a huge UK tour across late 2022 and the first half of next year – see dates below and buy tickets here. The comedian made his TV comeback in 2020 after two years away. He was supposed to tour the country in 2017 but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
