Acura NSX Runs Face-First Into A Jeep Wrangler At A Dealership
A combination of a wet road, a flighty mid-engined sports car, and too much boot on the accelerator pedal recently led to a rather unfortunate incident at a Chrysler-Dodge dealership. Well, the Jeep Wrangler probably didn't feel a thing, but the poor Acura NSX certainly showed plenty of evidence of its unfortunate altercation.
Only Dodge Dealerships Will Be Allowed To Modify Dodge Evs
Last month, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis revealed that the Charger Daytona SRT Concept would make an appearance at this year's SEMA show in a new form. Kuniskis and his team are well aware that roughly half of the brand's customer base modifies its cars, and Dodge does not want to lose out on these customers in the electric age. To that end, the automaker has revealed a Stryker Red example of the Daytona SRT Concept and shown that the car can be had with various levels of power. Future customers will also be able to enhance performance through dealer-equipped Direct Connection eStage 1 or eStage 2 upgrades that add more power, but aftermarket tuners won't be able to offer the same service.
RUMOR: Lexus CT To Be Revived As SUV With Hybrid And Electric Powertrains
Lexus is reportedly considering reviving the defunct CT model name from the dead as early as 2024 as a new compact crossover similar to the Lexus UX. If you don't remember the Lexus CT, you're not alone. While handsome, the mediocre hybrid drivetrain and uninspiring driving experience made it a less-than-popular choice of a premium hatchback, and after an 11-year run, Lexus managed to sell just 380,000 examples before it was culled earlier this year.
New Off-Road Accessories For Toyota Tundra And Tacoma Will Be Installed For Free
Last year, Toyota's TRD department developed a lift kit for the Toyota Tacoma, and it has been available for customers to order since. This year Toyota introduced the highly-anticipated kit for the all-new Tundra, lifting it by a good three inches. It's clear automotive accessories are big business. One Ford...
Audi And Volkswagen Recall Almost 232,000 Cars For Bad Infotainment And TPMS
Apparently, Volkswagen's (and Audi's) infotainment woes extend beyond just touch buttons on steering wheels. Together, the two German brands issued a recall over faulty tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and infotainment system voltage regulators. All told, 231,780 cars between the two brands have been recalled. Affected models include the Audi...
2023 BMW i7
Bavarian Motor Works. For years this name meant an internal combustion engine under the hood, but with the EV era looming, it will soon stand for electric motors. The seventh-generation 2023 BMW 7 Series arrives with the most significant change in the flagship's history, the introduction of the closely-related, all-electric 2023 BMW i7. BMW expects around 30-40% of 7 Series sales to be all-electric, so it's crucial that the i7 lives up to 7's high standards.
Lamborghini Already Has 3,000 Pre-Orders For Hybrid Aventador Replacement
The final example of the Lamborghini Aventador has rolled off the production line, and now our attention turns to the supercar's replacement. While some spy shots have given us a taste of what to expect, there is still a lot that we don't know. But that hasn't put the rich off, and a great number of them have already secured pre-orders without the full design or specifications of the hybrid V12 supercar being publicly revealed.
Fstoppers
Who Wins When Three Massively Popular YouTube Photographers Face Off in a Photo Challenge?
With almost 900,000 subscribers combined, these three YouTube photographers are extremely popular. But how does their photo-taking ability stack up, especially when pitted against each other?. In the modern landscape of social media, there is a very fuzzy, ambiguous line that separates photographers who make their living from photography, and...
New Honda e:N2 Electric Concept Looks Nothing Like The Prologue
Honda has given us a clearer look at the future design direction of its fully electric models with the reveal of the e:N2 Concept. Making its premiere at the Fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, China, the e:N2 is a concept model for the brand's second set of e:N Series models.
This LS3-Swapped Toyota 86 SEMA Build Will Blow Your Mind
Whatever you think of the Toyota GR86, there's no denying that it presents a great platform for car builders to personalize. This specific 86 is something else entirely, though, and its build process is truly something to behold. Even Toyota Gazoo Racing, which itself showed off impressive GR86 builds at SEMA 2022, would be impressed by this creation.
Mind-bending optical illusion reveals how your brain tricks you – do you see the colours?
A BAFFLING optical illusion reveals how your brain lies to you. Using two photos of a bridge, TikTok user beatonthebeeb explains the illusion and the trick our mind is playing on us. The user, who also goes by the name Dean Jackson, starts by showing a black-and-white photo of the...
Watch: Toyota GR Supra SEMA Twins Prove They Are 10-Second Cars
Toyota was clearly serious about showing the performance potential of its products to the enthusiast market at SEMA 2022, with an impressive selection of modified products from its GR stable on show. There were some off-roaders, but let's focus on the important performance concepts on show, the Toyota GR Supra drag cars, which we described in an earlier article about their build process.
A Guide To Gangster Cars
The general public has always had a fascination with the underbelly of society, and organized gangs glue it together. Gangsters all over the world need general transport, and whether we talk about street gangs or the Italian mafia, gangster cars serve as status symbols first and practical vehicles second. Part of that status is telling people the owner has power through money, force, or both. Practicality generally comes with size and power. Some cars have become closely associated with organized crime and gangsters to be used as shorthand in movies. A black Range Rover is a prime global example, and that's where we'll start.
We Tried the Affordable, Easy-to-Use ChillaxHome Smartcam
Every family or individual has their reasons for considering a home security camera. Maybe it’s to keep an eye on a baby or toddler while it sleeps upstairs. Maybe it’s to make sure your dogs aren’t having a party while you’re out of the house. Or maybe it’s to monitor your front door or because you’re concerned about break-ins or porch pirates.
Finally, a contact lens for a digital lifestyle
The human eye reveals so much about who we are. One look can convey love, annoyance, exhaustion, or wisdom. Our eyes tell the world if we are getting enough sleep, if we’ve been crying, or whether we are truly happy (or just faking it). When looking at the face, the eyes dominate emotional communication—after all, they’ve long been known as the “window to the soul.” While humans can look each other in the eye and learn quite a bit with just a glance, our eyes also let us know when they’re tired of scrolling through Instagram or texting...
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Off-Road Supercar To Be Revealed In December As Last Non-Electrified Lambo
Lamborghini and the Art Basel Miami Beach show have collaborated on numerous occasions in the past, and that is now set to continue with the news that the Italian automaker will unveil its off-road-capable Huracan Sterrato at this year's exhibition. That's exciting, but the occasion will also be a little poignant, as the Santa'Agata Bolognese-based automaker has revealed that this special supercar will serve as "a final farewell to the pure combustion engine."
iPhone 14 users are about to get a fantastic free upgrade
There's a new iPhone feature and it could save many lives
New BMW M3 CS Looks Ready To Battle The Mercedes-AMG C63
BMW's design language may be controversial, but the performance of its special variants of M cars has never been in question. In celebration of its 50th anniversary this year, BMW M has been treating enthusiasts to a raft of new models, the most welcomed of which was the 543-horsepower M4 CSL. But the German automaker is not stopping there. The BMW M3 will be getting special treatment, too, reportedly arriving as the 2023 M3 CS. Rumors suggest that this car will produce around 540 hp, but is that enough when Mercedes-AMG's entry into the segment produces 671 hp? Well, BMWs have always focused on handling more than outright power, and its cars tend to produce far more than claimed anyway.
Ferrari Lets You Design Your Dream 296 GT3 Race Car For Free
Ferrari has officially launched the configurator for the 296 GT3 race car, letting you customize your race car in the digital realm. Following the introduction of the Ferrari 296 GT3 in late July, the configurator for the track-ready model lets you customize the latest racing machine from the Prancing Horse. The GT3 is an exciting machine, as it drops all the hybrid components of the 296 GTB road car, resulting in a power drop from 819 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque to 600 hp and 523 lb-ft. The result is a curb weight of just 2,755 pounds, a considerable drop from the 296 GTB's dry weight of 3,241 lbs.
Ken Block's Crazy 2011 Ford Fiesta From Gymkhana Up For Sale
Ken Block recently ripped up the streets of Las Vegas in an electric Audi S1 Hoonitron for the aptly named Electrikhana. But while the tire-smoking action looked great, many weren't impressed by the fact that his latest machine is an EV, yearning for the early days of the Gymkhana video series when the sound of contained combustion filled the air. One such monster from those heydays was GYM3, a 600-horsepower Ford Fiesta rallycross car that starred in Gymkhana Three, in which Block tackled the Autodrome de Montlhery in a blazing, nerveless display of speed and driving skill around the French circuit; and one of many highlights in Block's glittering collaboration with Ford.
