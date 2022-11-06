The human eye reveals so much about who we are. One look can convey love, annoyance, exhaustion, or wisdom. Our eyes tell the world if we are getting enough sleep, if we’ve been crying, or whether we are truly happy (or just faking it). When looking at the face, the eyes dominate emotional communication—after all, they’ve long been known as the “window to the soul.” While humans can look each other in the eye and learn quite a bit with just a glance, our eyes also let us know when they’re tired of scrolling through Instagram or texting...

7 DAYS AGO