FOX Sports

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?

Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
ESPN

Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl following string of poor results

Southampton have have parted company with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The club are reported to have wanted to wait until after the World Cup break, but a string of poor results led them to act sooner. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more...
ESPN

Serge Gnabry hat trick, Sadio Mane injured as Bayern Munich crush Werder Bremen

Champions Bayern Munich delivered a scintillating first-half performance to demolish visitors Werder Bremen 6-1 on Tuesday and open up a four-point lead at the top of the table. Bayern's fifth straight league win, which included a Serge Gnabry hat trick, equalled the Bundesliga record for the longest unbeaten run against...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves

Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
The Guardian

Why FSG’s final act as Liverpool owners could define their legacy

The purported sale of Liverpool Football Club by Fenway Sports Group has sent whatever lies on the cliche continuum between a shockwave and a ripple through the world of football. Who will take control of one of the crown jewels of the English game? And when? And for how much? To which the answers are, erm, oh look, it’s Worthington Cup week. Nobody knows anything yet, except that whatever finally happens, Liverpool fans will join those of Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United in being expected to address complex contradictory emotional and geopolitical positions to a problem not of their own making, to the satisfaction of all the people wagging big fat self-righteous fingers in their faces.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Champions League last-16 draw will see Pulisic return to Dortmund for first time

Monday’s Champions League last-16 draw produced a host of intriguing ties, but there will be one in particular that catches the eye of American fans. Chelsea was paired up with Borussia Dortmund, which will see two of the USMNT’s top players, Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, square off. For Pulisic, it will be the first time he’s faced Dortmund since joining Chelsea for $70.4 million in 2019 — by far the highest transfer fee ever paid for an American.  Let’s look at all eight ties, which will see the first legs on February 14-15 and 21-22, with the second legs on March 7-8...
BBC

Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh

Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
BBC

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England cruise to comprehensive win over Ireland

Tries: Coyd 4, Bechara 2, Halliwell 2, Simpson 4, Brown 3, Collins 3, King, Rigby 2 Goals: Coyd 4, Collins 8, Roberts 6 Drop-goal: Roberts. Player of the Match Joe Coyd hailed England's "professional" performance as they overwhelmed Ireland 121-0 at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Coyd crossed four...
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United - Party like it’s 1995!

Well then, that was pretty darn enjoyable from kick-off to the final whistle, wasn’t it?. Although Unai Emery’s reign as Aston Villa boss has just started, how clear was it that this team can perform if setup properly from a tactical point of view?. What did the lads...
BBC

Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change

Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
BBC

Jimmy White qualifies for UK Snooker Championship

Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. Jimmy White has qualified for the UK Snooker Championship televised stage at the age of 60. The six-time World Championship runner-up beat Dominic Dale 6-1 to seal his place...

