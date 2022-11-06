ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?

A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
Marcus Jones is so smart he taught the Patriots playbook to other rookies

FOXBOROUGH – It’s easy to see the ability from Marcus Jones. It’s hard to not notice when this rookie is running by other players at an alarming rate. Following the Patriots 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, this third-round pick is already one of the best special teams players in the NFL. Jones currently leads the league in yards per kickoff return (24.3). He’s also second in yards per punt return (13.4) and leads all returners in combined kick and punt return yards (514).
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Mac Jones says Patriots need to ‘fix’ problems in offense, stop tipping plays

FOXBOROUGH – As the Patriots entered their bye week, it was clear that the team needed to make adjustments on offense. Coming off a 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Mac Jones and his group gained just 203 yards and leaned heavily on kicker Nick Folk. It was a rough game against a talented Colts defense. There were times, it felt like the Indianapolis defensive players knew what was coming and it’s possible that was the case.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Springfield, MA
