ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Two men shot while walking home in Atlanta, police investigating

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YuITP_0j0xyHcF00

ATLANTA — Two men were shot early Sunday morning as they walked home, police told Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to 430 Gartrell St. SE and located two men with gunshot wounds. During the initial investigation the men told police they were walking home with two female friends when they were approached two male and a female suspect.

An argument started and the two male suspects fired shots at the victims.

At this time, the suspects are not in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQ0Xx_0j0xyHcF00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 17

gene
3d ago

Hope and Change happens when Americans vote. The Bible tells us that there are those who pretend to be children of light, not only in the pews but also in the Pulpit. The Bible also tells us that you will know a man by his deeds. WARNOCK IS A WOLF IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING. VOTE OUT DEMOCRATS!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot multiple times at Ponce de Leon Avenue gas station

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on one of Atlanta's busiest streets overnight. Officials say a man was shot multiple times shortly before midnight at the Chevron gas station on the 100 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue. The gas station is close to SCAD's Ivy Hall and the popular restaurant Mary Mac's Tea Room.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cars ransacked at Buckhead post office

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say thieves have gone onto a post office property in Buckhead and ransacked the cars of employees. It happened over the weekend and again on Tuesday. A total of seven cars were hit over the two days. Various items, including a handgun, were stolen. A female...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run

ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years. Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
201K+
Followers
140K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy