Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Former Patriots: Browns say Jacoby Brissett will lose starting QB job next month
Jacoby Brissett has done an admirable job keeping things duct-taped together so far this season amid the Cleveland Browns’ rocky 3-5 start. But that apparently won’t play a factor in the team’s quarterback situation next month when Deshaun Watson is set to return from his 11-game suspension following dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.
Former Patriots WR who retired from NFL to serve in Navy has Bill Belichick’s respect
Malcolm Perry had a spot on the New England Patriots training camp roster this year. But days before practices were set to open, the former Navy star announced that he was retiring from the NFL to immediately join the armed services. It’s a decision that Bill Belichick respects. On Tuesday,...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick is amazed by Tom Brady’s new record
Tom Brady continues to impress Bill Belichick. The former Patriots quarterback continues to cement his legacy and on Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to surpass 100,000 passing yards. The 45-year-old threw for 280 yards in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 16-13 win over the Las Angeles Rams.
Josh Allen injury: Bills QB has elbow sprain, Week 10 ‘up in the air’ (report)
The Buffalo Bills reportedly got some good -- not great -- news following an elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Allen is dealing with an elbow sprain on his throwing arm. Rapoport notes that the injury is not considered major and is something he has dealt with in the past.
Opponents called Patriots’ plays, but that’s ‘not a big deal’ if you watch film
Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard called out some of the plays the New England Patriots were about to run in their most recent game. So did Jets LB C.J. Mosley, Bill Belichick later admitted. It’s not a good sign for opponents to be calling out plays on the field. But it’s...
Where Patriots sit in division, AFC playoff picture heading into bye
FOXBOROUGH — The AFC East is stronger than it’s been. The whole conference is clogged in the middle. The Patriots head into their bye week just past the midpoint of the season in the midst of the playoff race with a lot of work to do. If the...
Colts fire Frank Reich after Sunday’s loss to Patriots
Indianapolis’ underwhelming 26-3 loss to the Patriots turned out to be the last straw of Frank Reich’s tenure as the Colts’ head coach. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that the Colts have fired Reich, who was 40-33-1, halfway through his fifth season leading the team. He tweeted:
Why are Patriots rotating Cole Strange and Isaiah Wynn? Bill Belichick explains
Cole Strange started his ninth straight game at left guard. But he didn’t stay there, as the New England Patriots opted to pull the rookie midway through the game for Isaiah Wynn as part of a rotation. Strange wound up returning toward the end of the game. But Wynn,...
Patriots QB Mac Jones is trending upward after snapping interception streak
FOXBOROUGH – Can one turnover free game be the key to unlocking Mac Jones’ potential?. You could see the frustration from the Patriots quarterback this season. Jones has never hidden his emotions, but it became telling when he’d look visibly upset following a bad play or an interception. As this season has gone out, we’ve seen plenty of both.
Mac Jones says Patriots need to ‘fix’ problems in offense, stop tipping plays
FOXBOROUGH – As the Patriots entered their bye week, it was clear that the team needed to make adjustments on offense. Coming off a 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Mac Jones and his group gained just 203 yards and leaned heavily on kicker Nick Folk. It was a rough game against a talented Colts defense. There were times, it felt like the Indianapolis defensive players knew what was coming and it’s possible that was the case.
David Andrews returns to Patriots after missing two weeks due to ‘dirty play’
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots shaky offensive line is about to get a big boost for the second half of the 2022 NFL season. After missing the last two weeks, David Andrews returned to Patriots practice on Wednesday. The team’s starting center and captain suffered a concussion when he was blindsided by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Mike Pennel in the Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears. That forced him to miss the last two weeks of practice and the past two Patriots games against the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.
Caesars promo code MASSLIVEFULL Unlocks $1,250 NFL, NBA, CBB bet
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest Caesars promo code offer will trigger a trio of bonuses for new players this week. With the NFL, NBA, NHL, college...
Colts called new head coach Jeff Saturday before loss to Patriots was over
The dust had barely settled on the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to the New England Patriots Monday when the team announced that they’d fired head coach Frank Reich. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the dust was still in the air -- and the team was still on the field -- when the team talked to the man who’d they hire as their interim head coach.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0