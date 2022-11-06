Read full article on original website
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Why Texas Roadhouse could soon be the country’s biggest casual-dining chain
Texas Roadhouse is charting a path to becoming the biggest casual-dining chain in the country. The 607-unit steakhouse chain on Thursday raised its expectations for how big it can be, setting its sights on 900 U.S. restaurants, up from a previous range of 700 or 800. That growth trajectory combined...
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes
In the same month of an unexpected reopen, a longstanding Golden Corral location is announced as closing its doors for good. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Myarklammis.com,WoodTV.com,Mix957.gr.com, WGRD.com, and Google.com.
Thrillist
Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States
The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden Corral
The last Golden Corral buffet chain in the area is still awaiting demolition for a new, larger Chick-fil-A location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WoodTV.com, MLive.com, and WZZM.com.
Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken
The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
WMTW
Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist
Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
McDonald's Is Dropping A New Burger And McFlurry Before The Holidays
The holidays are always a special time of year. There are loads of Halloween snacks to be had, and all kinds of unique celebrations, from elves put on shelves to the fried foods of Hanukkah. Many companies honor the holidays as well, putting out all manner of interesting treats and goodies that have a unique wintertime flair. This brings a little extra cheer to the darkest months.
Over 60 Veterans Day Free Meals and Deals at Starbucks, Applebee's and More
Many diners will be closed for the holiday but plenty will be open, with many offering free meals for veterans and other discounts.
McDonald's Is Serving Free Friday Fries Offer For The Rest Of 2022
You may have heard, "there's no such thing as a free lunch," - but what about free French Fries? Where's the catch?. Burger chains are offering many deals all over the country these days, but, hands down, McDonald's has one of the best for the rest of 2022.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Veterans Day 2022 discounts
As the nation pauses to honor those who have served and are serving on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, retailers are once again offering discounts and special deals to veterans and their family members.
270 Military Discounts and Everyday Freebies for Veterans and Military
The sacrifices troops make daily—to our country as well as to their own safety and time with their loved ones—are immeasurable. Veterans and military discounts are one very small way the rest of us can thank those who've served and protected American interests here and abroad. These brands offer veterans and/or military discounts all year long (not just on Memorial Day, Independence Day or Veterans Day—though those are nice too!), though offers can vary based on location and availability.
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu
IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
When Did Breakfast Burritos First Become A Thing?
Back in 2019, someone ruffled a few feathers — and generated some headlines — by filing a petition to trademark the term "breakfast burrito." At the time, Eater reported the incident, pointing out that the term has been in use for decades and questioning who could do such a thing. While the culprit may have never been fully identified, according to the patent application filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Eater and its readers can rest easy, since the case has since been abandoned.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
macaronikid.com
Enter to Win Admission to Christmas in Color at Bandimere Speedway
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. CHRISTMAS IN COLOR. Arapahoe Fairgrounds, Bandimere Speedway, and WaterWorld. November 18, 2022–January 1, 2023. 6:00-10:00 PM Nightly.
White Castle Is Giving Away Patriotically Packaged Sliders On Veterans Day
Since 1938, Americans have observed November 11 as a day to pay tribute to the brave men and women of the United States armed forces who have served or are currently serving their country (via History). Some businesses offer discounts on various products and services on Veterans Day as an expression of gratitude, but White Castle restaurants are taking it one step further by offering entirely free meals.
I tested five classic cheeseburgers – including McDonald’s and Wendy’s, and a budget burger won
THERE may be no more iconic American food than a classic cheeseburger. Many fast food restaurants reputation's lie on the quality of their signature burger. Yet, with so many options to choose from, settling on a go-to burger can be difficult. So, as part of our Bang for Your Buck...
