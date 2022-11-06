ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Green Bay Packers news

After Sunday afternoon’s disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled, the Green Bay Packers appear to be headed towards some even more bad news on Monday as it looks like star pass rusher Rashan Gary might have suffered a season-ending knee injury.
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
The Spun

There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move

The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next

Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season.  Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
Popculture

NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team

Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers, Packers suffer roughest loss of the season

An ugly season for the Green Bay Packers just continues to get worse for Aaron Rodgers and Co. With their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the team dropped their fifth straight game for the first time since 2008. Their current losing streak began in London with a loss to the New York Giants and since then, many have called this season a closed case.
NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Vick applauds Fields for breaking his QB record

On Sunday, Bears quarterback Justin Fields broke Michael Vick's NFL record for single-game rushing yards for a quarterback, besting Vick's 173-yard game with a 178-yard outing against the Dolphins. Vick told the Chicago Tribune he found out via text on a plane and said it's "bittersweet when those records get...
NBC Sports Chicago

Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled 'Stop it!' at Fields

Mike McDaniel tried an interesting defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday. "Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline. On Monday, he explained to the press why he yelled at Fields. "I just wanted him to stop scrambling," McDaniel...
NBC Sports Chicago

Bills' Josh Allen being evaluated for potential UCL injury

The Buffalo Bills got more than a loss in the standings when they fell to the New York Jets on Sunday. Quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for an elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and related nerves suffered on the Bills’ final drive of the game. His status is uncertain for Buffalo’s Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the injury may not keep him off the field for any missed time.
NBC Sports Chicago

5 best plays from Fields' record-breaking game

When a player sets a new NFL record, there are obviously going to be many outstanding plays that paved the way to history. That was the case when Justin Fields ran for 178 yards against the Dolphins, setting a new regular season record for QBs. If you’re into super specific NFL records, here’s a statline for you: Fields also became the first player in NFL history to run for 140+ yards and throw three touchdown passes. There were RPOs, scrambles, play fakes and of course some deep balls, too. It was hard to choose among the multitude of highlights, but these are our top five most impressive Justin Fields plays from Week 9.
NBC Sports Chicago

