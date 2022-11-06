Read full article on original website
Alfafem
3d ago
Alcohol is a drug, let's ban it federally. It's far worse than medical marijuana. Oh but I forgot, old white men like to drink beer, shoot guns, and drink while watching sports, so of course alcohol is fine.
Desiree Courtney
3d ago
This should not even be a thing. Abbot needs to stop this bull crap. The amount of money from Taxes Alone. Legalize it already. Stop playing politics and get over what you do not understand.
Rhodes NK
3d ago
Look at everybody judging this woman. I have been a Nurse for over 45 years. Guarantee, I have seen, taken care of and watched more alcoholics be sick/die from alcohol than marijuana.
Comments / 261