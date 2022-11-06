ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers' loss to Kentucky

By By Dave Matter St. Louis Post-Dispatch
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZANog_0j0xxVgy00

Mizzou's defensive line stands out again, but another rough day from the offense dooms the Tigers in 21-17 loss.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
769
Followers
2K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy