East Lansing — In a season that hasn’t measured up, for the most part, there’s been plenty of examination of Michigan State’s statistics. From the poor pass defense to the paltry rushing numbers, the Spartans have been lagging near the bottom of their share of statistical categories this season. So, it’s not a surprise that with three games to play, Michigan State (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) needs to win two more games just to become bowl-eligible.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO