Detroit News
Michigan State isn't kicking itself over field-goal struggles this season
East Lansing — In a season that hasn’t measured up, for the most part, there’s been plenty of examination of Michigan State’s statistics. From the poor pass defense to the paltry rushing numbers, the Spartans have been lagging near the bottom of their share of statistical categories this season. So, it’s not a surprise that with three games to play, Michigan State (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) needs to win two more games just to become bowl-eligible.
Detroit News
Attorney: Michigan-Michigan State postgame tunnel incident instigated by Wolverines
An attorney representing a suspended Michigan State player involved in the fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines’ victory over the Spartans on Oct. 29 is saying Michigan State players were responding to the actions of a Michigan player. David Diamond, a lawyer based in Los...
Detroit News
'Natural scorer' Jett Howard off to a flying start for Michigan basketball
Ann Arbor — Before the season, assistant coach Phil Martelli made a prediction about Jett Howard. “I can see him be a fan favorite,” Martelli said on the “Defend the Block” podcast in September, “because when that ball drops and the ease of which it comes out of his hand, I think people are going to gravitate to Jett.”
Detroit News
Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise
Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
Detroit News
High school football picks: Adams must get off to good start, slow down Clarkston's Clark
Rochester Adams will try to slow down Clarkston’s explosive offense when the teams play in a Division 1 regional championship game Friday night at Clarkston. Adams — 10-1 and ranked No. 5 in The News Super 20 — advanced to the state championship game last year, a loss to Belleville, and its lone loss this season came in a Week 3 setback (45-35) to No. 12 Clarkston (9-2).
Detroit News
EMU coach Heath benches Emoni Bates in opener; he'll play vs. UM at LCA
On Monday night, 4,677 fans filed through the turnstiles at the George Gervin Center in Ypsilanti to watch Eastern Michigan men's basketball's season opener against Wayne State. It marked the fourth-largest crowd in the arena's 23-year history, and the largest crowd in five-plus years. Of course, many of those fans,...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school girls swimming: Cranbrook, South Lyon ready for late-season push
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood is a team that has accomplished a lot inside and outside the pool this season and is looking to make its mark during a championship season. “I think we’ve done fairly well,” Cranbrook Kingswood coach Gregory Palmer said. “This year for us was really more about...
Detroit News
10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
Detroit News
Detroit's last free-standing synagogue is getting a $6M makeover
This story corrects an earlier version to say George Roberts lives in Detroit. Detroit — When Jay Hack attended an event at a synagogue in Detroit with his wife nearly eight years ago, not only was he surprised by the pleasant experience, but he was also astounded to discover the temple had been founded by his family nearly a century ago.
Detroit News
Oakland: Southfield voters support culling deer herd
Southfield voters approved an advisory measure Tuesday calling for the city to reduce the community's deer herd by humane, lethal means. According to final, unofficial results, 62% of voters answered yes while 38% opposed it. A growing deer population is eating plant life, causing more car crashes and spreading the...
Detroit News
Daymond John to Detroit entrepreneurs: 'Be overly obsessed with your customer'
Detroit — Fashion mogul Daymond John knows what it’s like to grow a business from nothing, launching one in his mother’s basement 30 years ago and scaling it to a global fashion brand with more than $6 billion in sales. John, the founder of clothing line FUBU...
Detroit News
Wayne County judge rejects Karamo's 'false flag' lawsuit over Detroit voting
A Wayne County judge has denied a request Monday to change Detroit's absentee voting processes ahead of Tuesday's election, ruling that all of the claims advanced in a lawsuit filed by GOP Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo were "unsubstantiated and/or misinterpret Michigan election law." Additionally, the plaintiffs' initial request...
Detroit News
Grey Ghost team to open Basan in the Eddystone building on Nov. 15
One of the most anticipated downtown Detroit restaurant openings of 2022 is finally scheduled. Basan – from Four Man Ladder Hospitality, the team behind the city’s popular Grey Ghost restaurant – will open Nov. 15. Located near Little Caesars Arena, Basan is a 77-seat bar and restaurant...
Detroit News
Camilleri, DeSana win Wayne County state legislative races
The Democrats won a state Senate seat in Wayne County, while a Republican challenger defeated a Democratic incumbent for a state House seat in the region. Democratic state Rep. Darrin Camilleri of Trenton defeated Flat Rock Republican Houston James 55%-45% with 99% of the ballots accounted in the 4th Senate District, a newly designed district that encompasses Trenton, Flat Rock and Van Buren Township.
Detroit News
Macomb: Hackel sweeps to victory in executive race
Democratic incumbent Mark Hackel bested GOP opponent Nicholyn Brandenburg 61.5% to 38.5% in the Macomb County executive's race with all precincts reporting, according to unofficial results posted on the Macomb County Clerk's website. Hackel is the first and only executive in the county's history and has held his position for...
Detroit News
3 arrested after driving 104 mph on I-75 in Cheboygan Co.
The need for speed has landed three people, including a Detroit man, behind bars, Michigan State Police said. A trooper with the state police's Gaylord Post was on patrol at about 3:15 p.m. last week when he tracked a vehicle traveling 104 mph in a 75-mph zone on Interstate 75 near M-68 in Indian River. The trooper pulled the vehicle over.
Detroit News
James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat
Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
Detroit News
Police seek tips on suspects in west side Detroit carjacking
Police are asking the public for help to find two suspects who carjacked a woman last week on Detroit's west side. The incident happened at about 8 p.m. last week Tuesday in the 12900 West Outer Drive near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation,...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with murder in shooting death of girlfriend
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with fatally shooting his 54-year-old live-in girlfriend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Detroit police were sent at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to an apartment complex in the 7500 block of East Jefferson Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
Detroit News
Warren Mott High School closed due to threat
Warren Mott High is closed Monday due to a threat made against the school late Sunday, officials said in a Tweet. Robert Livernois, Warren Consolidated Schools superintendent, said in a letter to parents that was tweeted Monday that someone made a threat to bring a gun to school on Snap Chat.
