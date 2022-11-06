ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Michigan State isn't kicking itself over field-goal struggles this season

East Lansing — In a season that hasn’t measured up, for the most part, there’s been plenty of examination of Michigan State’s statistics. From the poor pass defense to the paltry rushing numbers, the Spartans have been lagging near the bottom of their share of statistical categories this season. So, it’s not a surprise that with three games to play, Michigan State (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) needs to win two more games just to become bowl-eligible.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

'Natural scorer' Jett Howard off to a flying start for Michigan basketball

Ann Arbor — Before the season, assistant coach Phil Martelli made a prediction about Jett Howard. “I can see him be a fan favorite,” Martelli said on the “Defend the Block” podcast in September, “because when that ball drops and the ease of which it comes out of his hand, I think people are going to gravitate to Jett.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise

Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

High school football picks: Adams must get off to good start, slow down Clarkston's Clark

Rochester Adams will try to slow down Clarkston’s explosive offense when the teams play in a Division 1 regional championship game Friday night at Clarkston. Adams — 10-1 and ranked No. 5 in The News Super 20 — advanced to the state championship game last year, a loss to Belleville, and its lone loss this season came in a Week 3 setback (45-35) to No. 12 Clarkston (9-2).
CLARKSTON, MI
Detroit News

EMU coach Heath benches Emoni Bates in opener; he'll play vs. UM at LCA

On Monday night, 4,677 fans filed through the turnstiles at the George Gervin Center in Ypsilanti to watch Eastern Michigan men's basketball's season opener against Wayne State. It marked the fourth-largest crowd in the arena's 23-year history, and the largest crowd in five-plus years. Of course, many of those fans,...
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit's last free-standing synagogue is getting a $6M makeover

This story corrects an earlier version to say George Roberts lives in Detroit. Detroit — When Jay Hack attended an event at a synagogue in Detroit with his wife nearly eight years ago, not only was he surprised by the pleasant experience, but he was also astounded to discover the temple had been founded by his family nearly a century ago.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Oakland: Southfield voters support culling deer herd

Southfield voters approved an advisory measure Tuesday calling for the city to reduce the community's deer herd by humane, lethal means. According to final, unofficial results, 62% of voters answered yes while 38% opposed it. A growing deer population is eating plant life, causing more car crashes and spreading the...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Wayne County judge rejects Karamo's 'false flag' lawsuit over Detroit voting

A Wayne County judge has denied a request Monday to change Detroit's absentee voting processes ahead of Tuesday's election, ruling that all of the claims advanced in a lawsuit filed by GOP Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo were "unsubstantiated and/or misinterpret Michigan election law." Additionally, the plaintiffs' initial request...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Grey Ghost team to open Basan in the Eddystone building on Nov. 15

One of the most anticipated downtown Detroit restaurant openings of 2022 is finally scheduled. Basan – from Four Man Ladder Hospitality, the team behind the city’s popular Grey Ghost restaurant – will open Nov. 15. Located near Little Caesars Arena, Basan is a 77-seat bar and restaurant...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Camilleri, DeSana win Wayne County state legislative races

The Democrats won a state Senate seat in Wayne County, while a Republican challenger defeated a Democratic incumbent for a state House seat in the region. Democratic state Rep. Darrin Camilleri of Trenton defeated Flat Rock Republican Houston James 55%-45% with 99% of the ballots accounted in the 4th Senate District, a newly designed district that encompasses Trenton, Flat Rock and Van Buren Township.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Macomb: Hackel sweeps to victory in executive race

Democratic incumbent Mark Hackel bested GOP opponent Nicholyn Brandenburg 61.5% to 38.5% in the Macomb County executive's race with all precincts reporting, according to unofficial results posted on the Macomb County Clerk's website. Hackel is the first and only executive in the county's history and has held his position for...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

3 arrested after driving 104 mph on I-75 in Cheboygan Co.

The need for speed has landed three people, including a Detroit man, behind bars, Michigan State Police said. A trooper with the state police's Gaylord Post was on patrol at about 3:15 p.m. last week when he tracked a vehicle traveling 104 mph in a 75-mph zone on Interstate 75 near M-68 in Indian River. The trooper pulled the vehicle over.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat

Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips on suspects in west side Detroit carjacking

Police are asking the public for help to find two suspects who carjacked a woman last week on Detroit's west side. The incident happened at about 8 p.m. last week Tuesday in the 12900 West Outer Drive near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with murder in shooting death of girlfriend

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with fatally shooting his 54-year-old live-in girlfriend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Detroit police were sent at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to an apartment complex in the 7500 block of East Jefferson Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Warren Mott High School closed due to threat

Warren Mott High is closed Monday due to a threat made against the school late Sunday, officials said in a Tweet. Robert Livernois, Warren Consolidated Schools superintendent, said in a letter to parents that was tweeted Monday that someone made a threat to bring a gun to school on Snap Chat.

