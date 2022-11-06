Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
Three people killed on El Paso roads in separate incidents overnight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities. The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, […]
El Paso woman dies when ejected from vehicle that rolls over on I-10 near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 36-year-old El Paso woman was killed early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, when she was ejected from a vehicle that she was a passenger in. El Paso police say at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, a Cadillac Escalade driven by 36-year-old Vincent Manuel Soto was driving on Interstate 10 West near […]
KVIA
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in deadly I-10 east hit and run involving bicyclist
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say an anonymous tip in a hit-and-run investigation led to the arrest of 42-year-old Hector Octavio Saenz. The crash happened Sunday at 3:30 am on I-10 east near the Dallas exit. Saenz was charged with accident involving death and booked on a $10,000...
Las Cruces man receives sentence for ‘horrific’ reckless driving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sammy Christopher Flores, age 30, of Las Cruces was sentenced on Wednesday Nov. 3 in Third District Court of Doña Ana County. Flores plead guilty to Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, 3 counts of Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, and 1 count […]
cbs4local.com
Trail of blood leads El Paso police to body of 75-year-old grandfather hidden in basement
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A trail of blood is what led to a gruesome discovery in the basement of a house in south-central El Paso. Rodolfo Murphy Sr. was found stabbed to death at 5622 Webster Avenue Saturday night. Murphy's grandson, Paul Jeremy Martinez, was booked into the...
VIDEO: El Paso County Judge Gets Into Altercation At Polling Site
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an altercation happened at a polling location in East El Paso. According to a news release, it happened at 3:50 p.m. at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center, located at 11620 Vistal Del Sol Dr. It was during early voting in El Paso.
KVIA
Family and friends mourn loss of three teenagers killed in weekend crash
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- A makeshift memorial was created at the intersection where two separate crashes happened over the weekend, resulting in the death of three teenagers and injuring multiple others. New Mexico State Police say a 16-year-old driver ran a stop sign while driving on Steve drive and hit...
EPPD arrest man accused of stabbing, killing his 75-year-old grandfather
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of his 75-year-old grandfather. The incident happened about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 along the 5600 block of Webster, near Interstate 10 and Paisano in south-central El Paso. Police were called to the victim’s home after family members […]
Two victims in two separate fatal crashes identified
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police identified two men killed in separate crashes this past week. The first crash happened Sunday at Idaho Avenue and Locust Street. Police say 36-year-old Shane Brown was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee that ran a stop sign. Police say the Jeep's driver left the scene, but The post Two victims in two separate fatal crashes identified appeared first on KVIA.
