ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Three people killed on El Paso roads in separate incidents overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities. The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces man receives sentence for ‘horrific’ reckless driving

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sammy Christopher Flores, age 30, of Las Cruces was sentenced on Wednesday Nov. 3 in Third District Court of Doña Ana County.  Flores plead guilty to Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, 3 counts of Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, and 1 count […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

EPPD arrest man accused of stabbing, killing his 75-year-old grandfather

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of his 75-year-old grandfather. The incident happened about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 along the 5600 block of Webster, near Interstate 10 and Paisano in south-central El Paso. Police were called to the victim’s home after family members […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Two victims in two separate fatal crashes identified

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police identified two men killed in separate crashes this past week. The first crash happened Sunday at Idaho Avenue and Locust Street. Police say 36-year-old Shane Brown was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee that ran a stop sign. Police say the Jeep's driver left the scene, but The post Two victims in two separate fatal crashes identified appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy