Cincinnati, OH

Wichita Eagle

Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium for his Week 10 press conference and told everyone watching that one of his biggest takeaways was the rep distribution at running back. Like many, the interpretation was that Jaylen Warren would begin receiving more rushes while Najee Harris...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Dealing With Five Injuries Early in Week 10

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened practice for Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints with five injuries. The Steelers were without kicker Chris Boswell (groin), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee), and cornerbacks William Jackson (back) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) to start the week. Head...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Florida State at Syracuse: Wednesday Practice Observations

Florida State returned to the practice fields on Wednesday amidst a chilly and windy morning that had the Seminoles working inside for the majority of practice. It didn't start off how head coach Mike Norvell would've liked, but he was pleased with the response. NoleGameday was in attendance for the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Wichita Eagle

The Ehlinger Experiment: Colts’ QB Gets Schooled by Belichick in Loss to Patriots

With all the news surrounding the Indianapolis Colts in the last couple of days, we forget that the Colts just played a football game on Sunday. Maybe it is a good thing to forget, as the Colts were trounced by the New England Patriots 26-3. While the defense held up their end of the bargain, it was an abysmal showing by the offense. The performance was the final nail in the coffin for head coach Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts Monday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?

The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Tannehill Growing Impatient With Injury

NASHVILLE – As the number of games lost to an ankle injury grows, Ryan Tannehill’s patience is headed in the other direction. The Tennessee Titans quarterback said he has not experienced any setback since he was injured during an Oct. 23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Even so, he admitted to a certain level of frustration with the pace of his recovery to date.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Colts, Raiders Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor Returns Again

It's been a crazy few weeks for the Indianapolis Colts punctuated by an unprecedented coaching change this Monday, but the team actually has a game ahead of them this Sunday on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jeff Saturday's squad got a good sight for their first day of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Russell Wilson Was Asked About Pete Carroll’s Wristband Comments

View the original article to see embedded media. During a recent interview on Seattle Sports 710 AM, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was discussing why Geno Smith has been so good this season, and Carroll said the wristband Smith uses plays a big role. The wristband contains a list of plays to make it easier for offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to quickly send in a play to Smith and for Smith to call the appropriate play to the rest of the offense.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Examining Broncos GM George Paton’s Draft & Free-Agent Approach

Part of the process of putting together a quality NFL team is how a general manager utilizes the draft and free agency to build the roster. Denver Broncos fans know that previous GM John Elway had a mixed bag when it came to such acquisitions. The first half of Elway’s...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Ink WR Kaden Davis to PS, Lose Benson to Lions

A random shakeup occurred on the Denver Broncos' practice squad Wednesday as the team swapped out wide receivers, adding Kaden Davis after losing Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions, who signed Benson to their active roster. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis!...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Bears by the Numbers: Justin Fields Rates with Current Best

The four-game surge put on by Justin Fields seems to have signified a start to his ascension. It doesn't necessarily mean his ability to become a dominant quarterback is inevitable and to ensure this he'll still need help. Quarterbacks develop at different rates but generally by his 19th start Fields'...
CHICAGO, IL

