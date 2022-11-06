Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
‘Never over with that guy’: On the infinite repertoire of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Entering the game with Tennessee on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs coach Andy Reid had been 20-3 in games he’s coached after a bye week. And the Chiefs were double-digit favorites. But the fifth-winningest coach in NFL history also had been 1-8 in regular-season games (and 2-9 overall)...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Trade Try for WR Jerry Jeudy: What Did Dallas Offer to Broncos? OBJ Update
NOV 6 COWBOYS TRADE OFFER ON JEUDY While cynics still wonder just how serious the Cowboys were - and are - about obtaining help at receiver ... We can add a report about Jerry Jeudy to the list. We know Dallas has Odell Beckham Jr. "on the radar.''. We know...
Wichita Eagle
Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium for his Week 10 press conference and told everyone watching that one of his biggest takeaways was the rep distribution at running back. Like many, the interpretation was that Jaylen Warren would begin receiving more rushes while Najee Harris...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks TE Noah Fant Talks Overseas Battle vs. Bucs, Big Catch at Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant isn't too fond of long plane rides. But he'll have to endure about a 15-hour flight to Munich, Germany as Seattle gets set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers overseas Sunday. "I'm not a huge fan of flying that long, but it'll be...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Dealing With Five Injuries Early in Week 10
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened practice for Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints with five injuries. The Steelers were without kicker Chris Boswell (groin), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee), and cornerbacks William Jackson (back) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) to start the week. Head...
Wichita Eagle
Florida State at Syracuse: Wednesday Practice Observations
Florida State returned to the practice fields on Wednesday amidst a chilly and windy morning that had the Seminoles working inside for the majority of practice. It didn't start off how head coach Mike Norvell would've liked, but he was pleased with the response. NoleGameday was in attendance for the...
Wichita Eagle
Why Andy Reid interrupted Travis Kelce’s post-game interview after Chiefs beat Titans
Travis Kelce stood in front of his locker late Sunday, holding court in front of a group of local reporters. He had just begun his answer to the first question when a booming voice interrupted. The sound caught Kelce’s attention almost immediately, and he twisted his head to see the...
Wichita Eagle
The Ehlinger Experiment: Colts’ QB Gets Schooled by Belichick in Loss to Patriots
With all the news surrounding the Indianapolis Colts in the last couple of days, we forget that the Colts just played a football game on Sunday. Maybe it is a good thing to forget, as the Colts were trounced by the New England Patriots 26-3. While the defense held up their end of the bargain, it was an abysmal showing by the offense. The performance was the final nail in the coffin for head coach Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts Monday morning.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Harrison Butker still ‘not at 100%’ following early-season ankle injury
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker says he’s not fully healed from an ankle injury he suffered in the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. “I’m not at 100%, no,” Butker said in front of his locker on Wednesday. “I mean, if I was at 100%, I’d be doing full steps on my kickoffs or going back to the 10 yards and everything.”
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman dealing with abdominal soreness, will not practice Wednesday
The Chiefs were missing a wide receiver for Wednesday’s practice. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Mecole Hardman would not be on the field as the team prepares to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 10 game at noon Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. “(He) has some...
Wichita Eagle
Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?
The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
Wichita Eagle
Tannehill Growing Impatient With Injury
NASHVILLE – As the number of games lost to an ankle injury grows, Ryan Tannehill’s patience is headed in the other direction. The Tennessee Titans quarterback said he has not experienced any setback since he was injured during an Oct. 23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Even so, he admitted to a certain level of frustration with the pace of his recovery to date.
Wichita Eagle
Colts, Raiders Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor Returns Again
It's been a crazy few weeks for the Indianapolis Colts punctuated by an unprecedented coaching change this Monday, but the team actually has a game ahead of them this Sunday on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jeff Saturday's squad got a good sight for their first day of...
Wichita Eagle
Russell Wilson Was Asked About Pete Carroll’s Wristband Comments
View the original article to see embedded media. During a recent interview on Seattle Sports 710 AM, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was discussing why Geno Smith has been so good this season, and Carroll said the wristband Smith uses plays a big role. The wristband contains a list of plays to make it easier for offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to quickly send in a play to Smith and for Smith to call the appropriate play to the rest of the offense.
Wichita Eagle
Examining Broncos GM George Paton’s Draft & Free-Agent Approach
Part of the process of putting together a quality NFL team is how a general manager utilizes the draft and free agency to build the roster. Denver Broncos fans know that previous GM John Elway had a mixed bag when it came to such acquisitions. The first half of Elway’s...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Ink WR Kaden Davis to PS, Lose Benson to Lions
A random shakeup occurred on the Denver Broncos' practice squad Wednesday as the team swapped out wide receivers, adding Kaden Davis after losing Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions, who signed Benson to their active roster. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis!...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s why Chiefs’ Andy Reid was impressed with Kadarius Toney’s debut vs. Titans
Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney made his debut with his new team in Sunday night’s 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Toney, whom the Chiefs acquired in a trade from the New York Giants during the Week 8 bye, only played nine offensive snaps in the win.
Wichita Eagle
Bears by the Numbers: Justin Fields Rates with Current Best
The four-game surge put on by Justin Fields seems to have signified a start to his ascension. It doesn't necessarily mean his ability to become a dominant quarterback is inevitable and to ensure this he'll still need help. Quarterbacks develop at different rates but generally by his 19th start Fields'...
