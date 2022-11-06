Read full article on original website
Luka Doncic’s Impressive 30-Point Streak Conjures Memories Of Dwyane Wade In 2008-09
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is already chasing NBA history and it's only November. Doncic will go for his 10th straight 30-point game to start the season. If he does, it will tie him with legend Wilt Chamberlain for the best start in league history. Any time a player's stats are compared to Chamberlain, you know it's impressive. Chamberlain is often the called the game's most dominant.
Former KU Jayhawks guard Jacque Vaughn named head coach of NBA’s Brooklyn Nets
Former University of Kansas basketball standout Jacque Vaughn has been named head coach of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said Wednesday in a news release announcing the hire.
Should Mavs’ Attempt Trade for Raptors’ OG Anunoby?
The Dallas Mavericks currently have a 6-3 record and are beginning to round into form after a slow start to their 2022-23 campaign. Despite the four-game win streak, there are always ways the Mavericks could improve their roster for another late playoff push. The organization is never satisfied and is alway looking for opportunities to arise.
Utah Jazz Defeat Atlanta Hawks 125-119
The Atlanta Hawks are in the middle of a treacherous stretch in their schedule. Tonight they hosted the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz. The Jazz continued to prove the naysayers wrong with an impressive 125-119 win in Atlanta. The Hawks were down nine at halftime but led by ten following an...
LeBron James Exits Game vs. Clippers With Leg Injury, Doesn’t Return
The Lakers’ abysmal start to the 2022-23 season continued Wednesday night with a 114-101 loss to the Clippers. Adding injury to insult was star forward LeBron James’ inability to finish the game. James left the game midway through the fourth quarter and did not return, with ESPN’s Malika...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Multi-Point Plan For Revitalizing L.A.’s Defense
Following your Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing-but-not-unexpected 139-116 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena last night, L.A. head coach spoke at length with the gathered media scrum to discuss the side of the floor the team needs to address ASAP: its defense. Ham first addressed the team's apparent...
Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview
The Hornets have lost seven out of their last eight games and now take on a talented Blazers squad, who are off to a 7-3 start to the season. Portland certainly has a lot of momentum going their way as Josh Hart hit a game-winning three to beat the Miami Heat on Monday. The Hornets on the other hand are in a rough patch, as they've failed to score more than a 100 in their last four games. The Blazers have played really well on the road so far as they're 4-1 away from home. The Hornets have struggled at home as they have a 1-4 record in front of the Queen City. Dennis Smith Jr. will play against his former team after being waived by the Blazers last season.
Tre Mann Could Change Course of Thunder’s Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen an impressive 4-6 start to the season, but it’s been largely due to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ascension. He’s averaged 30.8 points per game through the first ten games, and he’s looked like a star while doing it. The Thunder seemed to...
Kevin Huerter Says Refs Treat Kings Differently Than Other Teams
Kevin Huerter has had more than four months to adjust to life on the West Coast after the Hawks traded the sharpshooting guard and forward to the Kings in July. While the New York native has acclimated to the culture in Sacramento, Huerter apparently hasn’t yet calibrated his mind to the way the NBA officials call Kings’ games.
Thunder Lose to Bucks In Double Overtime Thriller, 132-136
Thunder Lose to Bucks In Double Overtime Thriller, 132-136 The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their seventh game of the season to the Milwaukee Bucks in Paycom Center in what was a wild game that saw two overtime periods take place. Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter and Brook Lopez stepped up to combine for 50 points and knock off Oklahoma City once again, 136-132.
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw is on the Texas Rangers’ Radar, Says MLB Insider
Clayton Kershaw has been linked to the Texas Rangers for a very long time. Kershaw is from Dallas, and many have speculated he may want to return there to finish his career. Last offseason, rumors circulated about a potential move to Texas for Kershaw, but he elected to stay put in LA for another year. But here we are again, and we'll have these conversations every year until Kershaw retires from the game of baseball.
WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. on UCLA’s Rebounding, Watching Sister’s Debut
UCLA men's basketball guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Jaquez talked about watching his sister suit up for UCLA women's basketball, how he was able to add dimensions to his game while struggling through ankle injuries last season, his biggest team-wide takeaways from the win over Sacramento State, Jaylen Clark's infectious defense and how the younger players are going to be incorporated as the year goes on.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Talks Future of Star Third Baseman
To be in the MLB for 14 seasons and have a World Series ring under your belt may be all you need to end your career on top. The accolades belong to the Dodgers very own Justin Turner, who still has plenty left in the tank to continue playing, and Andrew Friedman would love to bring Turner back for his 15th season.
