City Council hears DJJD report and finalizes contract on Bridge Square design

Two million dollars.

That’s the amount of money that came into Northfield during September’s annual Defeat of Jesse James Days festival, according to organizers.

Two representatives from the DJJD Committee, Lisa Peterson and Rebecca Peterson, spelled out the value of the community-wide event using data that tracks significant expenditures, volunteers, business support and donations in a detailed report at last week’s City Council meeting.

Lisa Peterson, marketing and social media chair of the festival, said DJJD ranks third in terms of largest non-fair community events in the state, behind only the St. Paul Winter Carnival and the Minneapolis Aquatennial.

“Our annual budget is $300,000,” said the former president of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce.

With 130 members serving on the DJJD committee, 500 community volunteers and more than 150 local businesses who support the festival, the four-day celebration is a year-round undertaking.

Rebecca Peterson, president of the DJJD Board of Directors, gave credit to the hard work of the Northfield Parks and Recreation Department for transforming the downtown and the city’s parks into festival grounds.

Galen Malecha, newly re-elected 2023 festival chairperson, said the relationship between the DJJD committee and the city was extremely important, citing especially the work of the police, and fire and rescue.

“This great weekend really puts Northfield on the map,” he said. “We could not do this without our great sponsors and volunteers.”

Mayor Rhonda Pownell then read a proclamation that recognized the DJJD Committee and volunteers for continuing to organize an event that has been celebrated continuously since 1948, when it was called Fall Festival.

Bridge Square redesign

Pivoting to the regular agenda, councilors heard a report from City Engineer David Bennett about the history of the Bridge Square redesign project. Bennett said the concept and shape of the project was first floated in 2014, before the Riverfront improvement plan was formed in 2018, and two years later approved.

With a map showing the proposed Bridge Square and riverfront enhancements, Bennett said the final preferred concept plan would cost $681,000. Construction of which would likely begin in 2024, with 2023 spent in final preparations for the project to begin.

The council voted unanimously to approve the Bridge Square first phase redesign professional service agreement with Damon Farber — an architectural landscape, urban design and planning firm based in Minneapolis — at a fee of $240,346. Damon Farber will be responsible for taking the final concept plan, approved by the council in June, to make the first phase final design.

The redesign includes a new gateway icon and planned circulation improvements in the center square; more flexibility in the strip of Water Street that cuts through the square; terraced seating, a shaded courtyard and outdoor rooms in the park section, located west of the center square and Water Street; an expanded Riverwalk with more seating and new lighting between the square/park and Fifth Street; improved river accessibility at the landing just north of Fifth Street; more pedestrian-friendly, possibly raised streets on the south and north sides of the center square; and a more pedestrian-friendly Water Street bridge with wider sidewalks.

See more at northfieldmn.gov/901/2022-Bridge-Square-Final-Concept-Plan .

Before the vote, questions were raised. Councilor Jami Reister asked Bennett if the project would include public restrooms. Bennett said not in the first phase, but perhaps in the redevelopment project.

Councilor Sean Allen asked if there was a plan to move the mailboxes outside the Bridge Square Post Office. Bennett said, at this time, there would still be vehicular traffic on the south side of Bridge Square.

Administrator’s update

Ben Martig started his report by focusing on the city’s Board and Commission Governance Effectiveness review. Martig said this group would take a “deeper dive” into making all areas consistent with other city entities. That would mean standardizing the bylaws, ordinances, training, guidance, recruitment and collaboration.

“Our goal is to start the recruitment process earlier,” he said.

The timeline would mean that, in January, they would modify the board and commission rules, which are housed in the City Council code administration. The council would tackle this at January work session, review it in February, March and April, and then it would be up for approval in May.

Mayor Pownell reported on last week’s small business roundtable she attended that included Gov. Tim Walz and DEED commissioner Steve Grove.

It was amazing to hear our small business owners’ stories,” she said. “I was so proud to have them here in our community.”