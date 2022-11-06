The coaxium-eating Fantha Tracks freighter dropped the coordinates into the navacomputer and headed south for this years running of Croydon Star Wars, a two-day event that saw a slew of superb guests signing at the Masonic Hall in Croydon and giving fans the opportunity to talk with some genuine legends of the Star Wars saga. Myself, my Start Your Engines co-host Paul Naylor and friend of the site Jonathan Hipkiss headed down the M40, circled London and headed in, a tad damp from the rain and the exertion of trying to find a parking space to hit the show floor on the Saturday.

2 DAYS AGO