Ten years ago, when Star Wars slot machines first came out, the gaming world went crazy. Slot machines with a Star Wars motif were a must-have at any respectable gambling establishment, whether virtual or physical. Gamers were taken aback in 2017 when they saw slot machines were no longer available in casino lobbies, where they had played for decades. Fans have yet to get a satisfactory explanation for the demise of Star Wars slot machines. Rumors began circulating in 2016 that Disney intended to pull Star Wars and Marvel celebrations from the gaming market. The gaming community at large didn’t take the news seriously at first. Players have faith that Disney executives wouldn’t do away with the best slots because of how popular they are. Tragically, the rumors were true, and they were verified a year later.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO