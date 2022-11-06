Read full article on original website
Related
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor – The Guide: Episode 10 – One Way Out
BEWARE SPOILERS: Just like with the previous Disney Plus series, Fantha Tracks will be offering our own episode guide for your entertainment! Here we will post every reference, Easter egg, everything named and unnamed per episode and some fun trivia in-between that we have spotted. Episode 10: One Way Out.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor: Andy Serkis talks Kino Loy
Agead of tomorrow’s superb 10th episode, listen to and watch Andy Serkis discuss his character Kino Loy and his place in the wider story of Andor, only on Disney Plus. Before tomorrow’s episode, listen in to tonights episode of Making Tracks Reaction Chat as we discuss the 9th episode ‘Nobody’s Listening!‘ and check back later this week for our Reaction Chat for episode 10 as well as a live Good Morning Tatooine, our weekly Guide to the easter eggs of the episode and and our group article over the weekend.
fanthatracks.com
Event Review: Croydon Star Wars Weekend: 5th – 6th November 2022
The coaxium-eating Fantha Tracks freighter dropped the coordinates into the navacomputer and headed south for this years running of Croydon Star Wars, a two-day event that saw a slew of superb guests signing at the Masonic Hall in Croydon and giving fans the opportunity to talk with some genuine legends of the Star Wars saga. Myself, my Start Your Engines co-host Paul Naylor and friend of the site Jonathan Hipkiss headed down the M40, circled London and headed in, a tad damp from the rain and the exertion of trying to find a parking space to hit the show floor on the Saturday.
fanthatracks.com
New from Atomic Mass Games: Star Wars Shatterpoint
Seattle, WA – November 9, 2022 – Asmodee and Atomic Mass Games today announced Star Wars: Shatterpoint, a new miniatures skirmish game that will join its existing catalog of Star Wars miniature games. The Shatterpoint game is set to release in June 2023. The Star Wars: Shatterpoint game...
fanthatracks.com
Official Lucasfilm cast anouncement for The Acolyte revealed
As production starts in the UK this week, Lucasfilm officially reveal the cast of the forthcoming Disney Plus show The Acolyte, confirming a number of rumoured additions to the cast of the show. Today, Disney+ announced the cast for “The Acolyte,” an upcoming original Star Wars series from Lucasfilm. Joining...
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor: Kyle Soller and Denise Gough talk Syril and Dedra
Every Wednesday we’re being absolutely spoilt rotten by the depth, performances and intricate storytelling of Star Wars: Andor, and speaking with StarWars.com associate editor Kristin Baver, Kyle Soller (Syril Karn) and Denise Gough (Dedra Meero) discuss their characters and how they view the two rising stars. “I want you...
fanthatracks.com
Dark Horse Comics: The High Republic Adventures returns
Coming our way in 2022 and 2023, new issues of The High Republic Adventures from Dark Horse, continuing the story of Phase 2 of The High Republic with mini series and one-shots. From New York Times bestselling author Daniel José Older comes the origin story of Jedi Sav Malágan....
fanthatracks.com
Why have online casino slots about Star Wars disappeared?
Ten years ago, when Star Wars slot machines first came out, the gaming world went crazy. Slot machines with a Star Wars motif were a must-have at any respectable gambling establishment, whether virtual or physical. Gamers were taken aback in 2017 when they saw slot machines were no longer available in casino lobbies, where they had played for decades. Fans have yet to get a satisfactory explanation for the demise of Star Wars slot machines. Rumors began circulating in 2016 that Disney intended to pull Star Wars and Marvel celebrations from the gaming market. The gaming community at large didn’t take the news seriously at first. Players have faith that Disney executives wouldn’t do away with the best slots because of how popular they are. Tragically, the rumors were true, and they were verified a year later.
fanthatracks.com
Film and TV Review: Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
Premiering October 26, 2022, exclusively on Disney+, “Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi” is an anthology of six all-new animated shorts produced by Lucasfilm Animation and created by Dave Filoni (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”). Based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas, the series is set during the prequel era and spotlights important moments in the lives of fan-favorite characters Ahsoka Tano and Jedi-turned-Sith Lord Count Dooku as they embark on respective paths toward heroism and villainy. “Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi” features the voices of Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano; Corey Burton as Count Dooku; Janina Gavankar as Ahsoka’s mother, Pav-ti; Micheal Richardson as young Qui-Gon Jinn; TC Carson as Mace Windu; Ian McDiarmid as Darth Sidious; Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn; Phil Lamarr as Bail Organa; Clancy Brown as Inquisitor; Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker; and James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Movie review: 'Falling for Christmas' reignites Lindsay Lohan rom-com spark
"Falling for Christmas" brings Lindsay Lohan back to her comedy roots in a familiar but cute Christmas movie.
fanthatracks.com
Andy Serkis on Andor: “Murky, emotionally complex, grit in the oyster storytelling”
While it’s likely no coincidence that the character played by Andy Serkis is called Kino, there’s no doubting the skill and craft that’s gone into his portrayal of the Narkina 5 floor manager Kino Loy in Star Wars: Andor, and while we as an audience can bask in his performance, as an actor he’s very clear to make it known how much he appreciates and admires the work done by Tony Gilroy and team on the show.
fanthatracks.com
Galactic Pals: Loth-Cat
Miree searches for a playful Loth-cat hiding in the grass. Watch more Star Wars Galactic Pals on http://www.StarWarsKids.com. and http://www.YouTube.com/StarWarsKids. Galactic Pals return with the Gungan. Galactic Pals is back with the Ortolan. Galactic Pals is back with the Tauntaun. Watch the six episodes of Galactic Pals released so far...
fanthatracks.com
Canon Fodder: In conversation with author Zoraida Cordova
Grab your bookmarks, it’s time to take cover as we unleash the Canon Fodder over the Star Wars galaxy of literature. This episode we’re joined by author Zoraida Córdova as she discusses her forthcoming The High Republic Phase 2 novel Convergence as well as her debut Star Wars novel A Crash of Fate, the state of The High Republic as we enter Phase 2, character creation, world building and much more.
'Falling for Christmas' on Netflix has Lindsay Lohan going for it, and not much else
It’s easy to make fun of the syrupy Christmas movies that clog networks and streaming services this time of year, but every now and then one comes along that rises above the holiday treacle and really makes an impression. “Falling for Christmas” is not one of those movies. The film, directed and co-written by...
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: The Mandalorian #5
In need of a place to hide with the Child, Mando chose the backwater planet Sorgan. During his time on the planet, he met ex-Rebel soldier Cara Dune as well as a tribe of villagers in desperate need of help against a band of violent raiders. After fighting off the...
fanthatracks.com
Inside The Studio ILMxLAB: Arina A
ILMxLAB give us an insight into the members of their stellar team with Arina A, VFX artist who worked on the superb Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge project. Where does VFX land in the development pipeline? How do you work with the other disciplines?. We step in almost at...
fanthatracks.com
Adam Savage’s One Day Builds: Han Solo in Carbonite
Adam’s Han in Carbonite replica is due for a major overhaul and upgrade! To recover from running this year’s SiliCon, Adam carefully lowers his Han in Carbonite display and builds it a new frame. Then, with the help of visiting maker Todd Blatt and his Carbonite build kits, Adam machines some custom greeblie parts and assembles new side panels that make his Han display more accurate than ever before!
fanthatracks.com
Bring Home The Galaxy Week 4: Figures, glasses, fashion and more
Bring Home The Galaxy is back for week 4 with a slew of new products from every corner of the Star Wars galaxy,including new pre-orders from Hasbro, the latest update for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, new glasses from Diff, the Art of The High Republic Phase One and much more.
Comments / 0