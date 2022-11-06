2 HECO employees burned from electrical explosion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Hawaiian Electric employees were burned from an electrical explosion, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

On Sunday, Nov. 6 around 9:13 a.m., the Honolulu Police Department, Emergency Medical Services and HFD responded to a “suspicious circumstance” in Kalihi.

In a statement from HECO, their spokesperson said :

Two Hawaiian Electric employees were working in the Iwilei substation when there was an arc flash – a high-voltage electric discharge – in a piece of equipment. We are working to determine the cause. Safety is our priority so when one of our people is hurt it affects everyone at the company. We’re all hoping for their complete recovery.” Hawaiian Electric spokesman

EMS said they treated two patients who were at the HECO substation who are now in serious condition.

Two males, 55 and 27 years old, have burns to their torso and extremities, according to EMS.