Kareem Hunt overcome with emotion before Bengals game; Josh Allen’s elbow being evaluated: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Kareem Hunt came to tears during the national anthem before the Browns’ 32-13 Monday night victory over the Bengals, not knowing if it was his last game with this hometown team. “Definitely it was mixed emotions,” Hunt said Monday. “I love Cleveland. I’m from the city...
Joe Mixon silences critics in record-setting performance against Panthers: ‘The best I’ve ever seen’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Tyler Boyd has been in Cincinnati for every game of Joe Mixon’s career. The two were drafted a year apart in the second-round — Boyd out of Pittsburgh in 2016 and Mixon out of Oklahoma in 2017 — and have been teammates ever since.
Defensive back Joe Haden ends NFL career as Brown
CLEVELAND — Joe Haden signed a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns Tuesday to officially end his career as a Cleveland Brown. >>PREVOUS COVERAGE: Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13 Haden spent seven of his 12-year NFL career in Cleveland, announced in October he wanted...
Browns LB Sione Takitaki’s production has jumped this season thanks to more consistent opportunities
BEREA, Ohio -- Sione Takitaki is demure when asked if there’s been any major shift for him in the 2022 season. Despite playing some of the best football of his career, the Browns linebacker said it isn’t really due to some big overarching change in his work or offseason training.
Browns getting healthier as Dolphins matchup approaches: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are preparing to face the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami and they are close to getting some key players back. Cornerback Denzel Ward practiced again on Wednesday, as did Wyatt Teller. They’re still waiting on Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but Sione Takitaki has been playing well.
Nick Chubb appreciates Derrick Henry saying he’s the best the running back in the NFL: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- It takes one to know one. Nick Chubb appreciates the high praise from Titans premier running back Derrick Henry, who told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Sunday night that Chubb is the best back in the NFL.
