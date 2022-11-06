ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

7 Best Bay Area Kids Birthday Party Places

Finding the perfect place for a children’s birthday party in the San Francisco Bay Area can be tedious. We have compiled a list of some of the best Bay Area birthday party places. Search through party listings from toddlers to teens. Many of these party venues offer packages to fit all budgets. If we missed your favorite place, let us know in the comment section.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
This Pie Makes Every Other Holiday Dessert Look Boring

Jaynelle St. Jean’s pies are modernist works of edible art. Over the past few years, the Oakland-based baker has established herself as a design-minded deliverer of deliciousness with her bakery Pietisserie, which offers some 15 flavors in five visual categories. There’s the “cocoa” line of brooding dark crusts filled with contrasting dark berries and pumpkin; architectural lattice- and herringbone-topped “woven” pies; “open” pies, such as ultraviolet sweet purple potato; and the “pastel” collection featuring crusts dyed with beet, annatto, and other natural pigments, contrasted with yolky condensed-milk citrus fillings. St. Jean has garnered such a devoted following in the Bay Area that she announces her holiday pop-ups months in advance to give her customers a chance to strategize their dessert shopping.
OAKLAND, CA
Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year

As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
OAKLAND, CA
There's hardly a dull moment in Rohnert Park

Veteran's Day is a beautiful day of remembering all the losses and current hardships of people who served in times of war. Friday, 11/11, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., celebrate and honor veterans and active duty military. Mayor Jackie Elward will host, and the Rohnert Park Community Band will perform at Friday's ceremony.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Raging Waters Sacramento to close after 15 years, operator says

The Raging Waters Sacramento water park at Cal Expo will not reopen in 2023, according to its operator. Palace Entertainment, which has operated the water park for the past 15 years, said Tuesday that it made the decision to “terminate its lease after a careful review of company priorities.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano Needs Volunteers!

Every holiday season Food Bank Staff are inspired by the generosity of hunger-fighting volunteers. But, even during this special time of year, they still need your help to distribute food to all our neighbors in need. When you sign up to hand out food at a distribution site, you’re giving...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
Speeding car smashes into tree before stopping in Santa Rosa parking lot, driver extracted

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Emergency responders in Santa Rosa extracted a driver from his car after he drove into a tree at a high rate of speed and landed in a nearby parking lot early Wednesday morning, according to Santa Rosa police.Officers received reports of a crash near Highway 12 around 12:43 a.m. Wednesday. They arrived at the parking lot of a Safeway near Calistoga Road to find a wrecked a black Infiniti sedan with the driver, still conscious, trapped inside."Santa Rosa Fire and Sonoma Life Support arrived and quickly worked to extricate the driver and solo occupant of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton

Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
MILL VALLEY, CA

