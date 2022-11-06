ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sununu glides to a fourth term as New Hampshire governor

CONCORD, NH – Gov. Chris Sununu cruised to a rare fourth term as New Hampshire governor, defeating his Democratic challenger state Sen. Tom Sherman. Sununu stressed fiscal management and what he called his steady stewardship of New Hampshire’s economy, as Sherman argued Sununu had “broken trust with New Hampshire” by signing a law that bans almost all abortions after 24 weeks.
How utilities make profits in NH

Captain Ahab here, with some information about what I am hoping to harpoon as I sail around. I’m not the fictional Captain Ahab, the monomaniacal sea captain invented by author Herman Melville in the great American novel from the Nineteenth Century, Moby-Dick. Rather than hunt whales, I am firmly planted here on land and the target of my harpoon is bloated utility ROE.
Applications available for Restaurant Infrastructure Investment Program

CONCORD, NH – Applications are now available for the reopening of the Local Restaurant Infrastructure Investment Program, according to the Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA). Under the program, eligible New Hampshire restaurants can be reimbursed for eligible equipment, infrastructure, and technology purchases made as a result of,...
