ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Comments / 9

Related
eastidahonews.com

Police identify homicide victim as suspect awaits court appearance

The victim in the homicide investigation has been identified as 37-year-old Jace D. Williams of Blackfoot. Bingham County Corners Office and the Blackfoot Police have notified the next of kin. “The Blackfoot Police Department offers their condolences to those affected by this incident. This is an active investigation. No further...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Court documents reveal grisly details about deadly Blackfoot stabbing

BLACKFOOT – Court documents shed new light on a late-night stabbing that left a man dead and a woman being charged with murder. Melissa Perkes, 35, appeared in court Tuesday via Zoom from the Bingham County Jail on a second-degree murder charge. She’s accused of stabbing 37-year-old Jace Williams to death Monday night.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pursuit ends when Jeep rolls into dumpster

IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Moore is facing multiple charges after allegedly speeding away from a police officer and jumping out of his vehicle before it hit a dumpster on Tuesday. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man who attacked workers inside restaurant agrees to plea deal

POCATELLO — A man who attacked several employees at a local restaurant has agreed to plead guilty to a felony and a misdemeanor. Darion Tyron Vinson, Jr., 24, entered guilty pleas to a felony charge of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property, court records show. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office has dropped three felony and three misdemeanor charges.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly holding woman against her will

IDAHO FALLS — A 30-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged for allegedly kidnapping a woman, threatening her, and breaking her tooth after throwing an object at her. The incident happened in September but charges were filed against Jeffrey Scott Larue in November. According to the affidavit of probable...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman arrested for homicide after man is found stabbed to death

BLACKFOOT — A woman is behind bars on a homicide charge after police say a man was stabbed to death Monday night. Melissa Perkes, 35, was arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail for second-degree homicide, according to a news release from the Blackfoot Police Department. Officers were...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman arrested after allegedly hitting hotel staff with broken furniture

POCATELLO — A woman police say struck two hotel employees during an altercation has been charged with aggravated battery. Margaret Chantel Hudson, 53, faces the felony charge for causing great bodily harm or permanent disability, court records show. Officers with the Pocatello Police Department were called to a hotel...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities investigating after man dies of gunshot wound in Southeast Idaho

On November 08, 2022, at about 11:14 PM, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Road east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 27 year of age male had died from a gunshot wound. The victim is a residence of Utah and his information will not be released until all...
BANCROFT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — An early morning traffic stop Monday resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Katy L. Weiershausen after she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Weiershausen was stopped by a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic violation at 12:34 a.m. on Lindsay...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Investigation underway after man dies from gunshot wound

BANCROFT — A Utah man died of a gunshot wound late Tuesday night in Caribou County. Sheriff deputies were called to a location on Ivins Road around 11:15 p.m. and found the 27-year-old had been shot, according to a Caribou County Sheriff’s Office news release. The man, whose name had not been released, was pronounced dead.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man arrested in connection to numerous vehicle burglaries

POCATELLO — A second man has been arrested in connection to a string of September vehicle burglaries in Pocatello. Trevor John Taft, 30, has been charged with felonies for burglary and criminal possession of a financial transaction card, court records show. Chubbuck police responded to reports of a burglary...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mistrial declared in murder case due to COVID exposure

IDAHO FALLS — District Judge Stevan Thompson declared a mistrial Thursday in the murder trial against Jake Eilander. Eilander, his attorneys, and the prosecutors all appeared remotely as the jurors were told their services were no longer required. Thompson informed the jury that the mistrial was due to exposure to COVID-19. He did not say who specifically had been diagnosed with the virus. Eilander did not appear in court Wednesday,...
eastidahonews.com

Police investigating Idaho Falls neighborhood after reports of gunshot

IDAHO FALLS – Police are investigating a shooting incident in an Idaho Falls neighborhood. Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the shooting happened inside an apartment complex at the intersection of Canal Avenue and K Street at 9:40 a.m. Thursday. Officers found an adult man...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy