IDAHO FALLS — District Judge Stevan Thompson declared a mistrial Thursday in the murder trial against Jake Eilander. Eilander, his attorneys, and the prosecutors all appeared remotely as the jurors were told their services were no longer required. Thompson informed the jury that the mistrial was due to exposure to COVID-19. He did not say who specifically had been diagnosed with the virus. Eilander did not appear in court Wednesday,...

4 DAYS AGO