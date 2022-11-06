Read full article on original website
Man who threatened to bite off deputy’s ear gets probation for DUI
IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced after drunkenly running from police and threatening to bite a deputy. Christopher Thomas Reynolds, 35, was sentenced to two years of probation on Oct. 27 by Judge Michael Whyte. Reynolds was originally charged with felony DUI, two counts of misdemeanor resisting and...
Police identify homicide victim as suspect awaits court appearance
The victim in the homicide investigation has been identified as 37-year-old Jace D. Williams of Blackfoot. Bingham County Corners Office and the Blackfoot Police have notified the next of kin. “The Blackfoot Police Department offers their condolences to those affected by this incident. This is an active investigation. No further...
Court documents reveal grisly details about deadly Blackfoot stabbing
BLACKFOOT – Court documents shed new light on a late-night stabbing that left a man dead and a woman being charged with murder. Melissa Perkes, 35, appeared in court Tuesday via Zoom from the Bingham County Jail on a second-degree murder charge. She’s accused of stabbing 37-year-old Jace Williams to death Monday night.
Pursuit ends when Jeep rolls into dumpster
IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Moore is facing multiple charges after allegedly speeding away from a police officer and jumping out of his vehicle before it hit a dumpster on Tuesday. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer...
Looking back: Man unharmed after falling into machinery, dangerous diseases must be reported and attempted murder, arson
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A man fell into part of a machine at a sugar factory but only suffered a few bruises, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican said on Nov. 10, 1905.
Man who attacked workers inside restaurant agrees to plea deal
POCATELLO — A man who attacked several employees at a local restaurant has agreed to plead guilty to a felony and a misdemeanor. Darion Tyron Vinson, Jr., 24, entered guilty pleas to a felony charge of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property, court records show. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office has dropped three felony and three misdemeanor charges.
Man charged after allegedly holding woman against her will
IDAHO FALLS — A 30-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged for allegedly kidnapping a woman, threatening her, and breaking her tooth after throwing an object at her. The incident happened in September but charges were filed against Jeffrey Scott Larue in November. According to the affidavit of probable...
Out-of-state man faces a potential life sentence for an alleged rape in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A Wenatchee, Washington man has been charged with rape by use of physical force in Bannock County. Jacob David Hill, 19, faces a felony charge and potential life sentence, court records show. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a rape on Oct. 20, according...
Woman arrested for homicide after man is found stabbed to death
BLACKFOOT — A woman is behind bars on a homicide charge after police say a man was stabbed to death Monday night. Melissa Perkes, 35, was arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail for second-degree homicide, according to a news release from the Blackfoot Police Department. Officers were...
Woman arrested after allegedly hitting hotel staff with broken furniture
POCATELLO — A woman police say struck two hotel employees during an altercation has been charged with aggravated battery. Margaret Chantel Hudson, 53, faces the felony charge for causing great bodily harm or permanent disability, court records show. Officers with the Pocatello Police Department were called to a hotel...
Idaho Woman receives prison for running over stranger she thought was someone else
A local woman was sentenced Wednesday after running over a stranger she mistakenly thought was someone else. Brandi Snowflake Morgan, 39, was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Pickett. Morgan was originally charged with felony aggravated battery and felony leaving the scene of an accident...
Authorities investigating after man dies of gunshot wound in Southeast Idaho
On November 08, 2022, at about 11:14 PM, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Road east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 27 year of age male had died from a gunshot wound. The victim is a residence of Utah and his information will not be released until all...
Woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
BONNEVILLE COUNTY — An early morning traffic stop Monday resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Katy L. Weiershausen after she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Weiershausen was stopped by a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic violation at 12:34 a.m. on Lindsay...
Investigation underway after man dies from gunshot wound
BANCROFT — A Utah man died of a gunshot wound late Tuesday night in Caribou County. Sheriff deputies were called to a location on Ivins Road around 11:15 p.m. and found the 27-year-old had been shot, according to a Caribou County Sheriff’s Office news release. The man, whose name had not been released, was pronounced dead.
Pocatello man arrested in connection to numerous vehicle burglaries
POCATELLO — A second man has been arrested in connection to a string of September vehicle burglaries in Pocatello. Trevor John Taft, 30, has been charged with felonies for burglary and criminal possession of a financial transaction card, court records show. Chubbuck police responded to reports of a burglary...
Mistrial declared in murder case due to COVID exposure
IDAHO FALLS — District Judge Stevan Thompson declared a mistrial Thursday in the murder trial against Jake Eilander. Eilander, his attorneys, and the prosecutors all appeared remotely as the jurors were told their services were no longer required. Thompson informed the jury that the mistrial was due to exposure to COVID-19. He did not say who specifically had been diagnosed with the virus. Eilander did not appear in court Wednesday,...
D91 Taxpayers signs have been stolen
The taxpayers from school district 91 in Idaho Falls are losing their yard signs. The post D91 Taxpayers signs have been stolen appeared first on Local News 8.
101-year-old, 105-year-old vote at the polls
Whether a Democrat, Republican or affiliated with another party, people across the country are turning out to vote. The post 101-year-old, 105-year-old vote at the polls appeared first on Local News 8.
Police investigating Idaho Falls neighborhood after reports of gunshot
IDAHO FALLS – Police are investigating a shooting incident in an Idaho Falls neighborhood. Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the shooting happened inside an apartment complex at the intersection of Canal Avenue and K Street at 9:40 a.m. Thursday. Officers found an adult man...
Woman extricated from vehicle in serious condition after signpost crash
IDAHO FALLS — A woman suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle after a crash on Friday night. The crash happened around 10 p.m. in front of the Happy Chinese Express restaurant at 1060 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls. Police reports show a red...
