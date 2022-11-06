ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Warnock, Walker get personal in Georgia's closing arguments

By By BILL BARROW and JEFF AMY - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnjMh_0j0xv01200

ATLANTA (AP) — After spending months arguing that Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is “not ready” for high elected office, Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is intensifying his critique ahead of Election Day to say the celebrity athlete is fundamentally unfit for Capitol Hill.

From a rally with former President Barack Obama to a statewide bus tour that runs through the eve of Election Day on Tuesday, Warnock has hammered Walker as a “pathological liar” who has exaggerated his business, academic, professional and philanthropic achievements and been accused of violence against his family members and of paying for girlfriends’ abortions despite his public opposition to the procedure.

“This is a man who lies about the most basic facts of his life,” Warnock said on a stage he shared with Obama. “And now he wants the rest of us ... to somehow imagine now that he’s a United States senator. ... Herschel Walker is not ready. He’s not ready. Not only is he not ready. He’s not fit.”

Walker, who denies he's ever paid for any abortions, is sticking to an argument he’s made for months: that Warnock is a rubber stamp for President Joe Biden and a Democratic congressional majority that Walker blames for inflation, rising crime and a continued flow of immigrants across the U.S. border with Mexico.

“He talked about I’m not ready. No, you’re not ready,” Walker answered Thursday in suburban Atlanta. “Because you either voted with Joe Biden 96% of the time, or you had no clue what you were doing. You pick which one you want — no clue of what you’re doing or you voted with him 96% of the time which is headed in the wrong direction.”

Those competing closing arguments reflect the increasingly personal nature of the Georgia contest and the wider national battle for control of Congress. Warnock and most Senate Democrats have steered clear of Biden and the national party brand amid generationally high inflation, urging voters instead to consider their choices between individual candidates. Republicans, in turn, have sought to nationalize Tuesday’s midterm elections as a referendum on Biden and his policies.

The Georgia matchup could help determine which party controls the Senate for the final two years of Biden’s term. The chamber is now divided 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote.

Through the summer and early fall, Warnock, 53, typically avoided directly attacking Walker, 60. Instead, he suggested the celebrity athlete was simply not prepared for the Senate. Warnock spent more time touting his Senate record, especially infrastructure and economic development measures he worked on with Republicans, along with Democratic measures to cap insulin and other drug costs for older Americans who use Medicare.

But Warnock has stepped up his attacks since two women came forward in October to accuse Walker of encouraging and paying for their abortions when they dated the former professional football star. Walker, who supports a national ban on abortion, has called the allegations “foolishness.”

The senator’s shifts have come alongside polls suggesting a close finish, with the possibility of a runoff; Georgia law requires a majority to win statewide office, and a third-party candidate in the Senate contest could keep Warnock and Walker below that threshold.

“This man says that he is in law enforcement. He’s not. In the FBI. He wasn’t,” Warnock told supporters last week during his bus tour, referring to some of Walker’s inaccurate claims. “He said that he graduated from the University of Georgia. He did not. He said he was valedictorian (of his high school class). He wasn’t. ... He said he had 800 employees. He only had eight.”

In DeKalb County outside Atlanta, Warnock mocked Walker for carrying an honorary badge, apparently given to him by a Georgia sheriff, as proof of his claims to have worked for years in law enforcement. “He wears his lies quite literally as a badge of honor,” Warnock told voters.

Warnock continued to take an aggressive tack Sunday in his hometown of Savannah, and he has Monday stops planned for Macon and Columbus, hiting Georgia’s largest metro areas beyond Atlanta. Asked why he’d waited so late to attack Walker directly, Warnock said it was in part because the second Walker accuser said in an interview that she “felt threatened” by Walker, who has admitted some violent tendencies in his past but said they were the result of mental illness that he now has under control.

Walker rejected Warnock’s criticism in a speech Thursday in Smyrna, north of Atlanta. He portrayed himself as the more honest candidate and said his debate with Warnock proved he’s up to the job.

“I took that man to school, I was the adult in that room,” said Walker, who will close his campaign Monday in the GOP-leaning suburbs of Atlanta.

“He’s been talking about me. He even brought in a former president to talk about me,” Walker said, referring to Obama’s Oct. 28 visit.

Walker said Warnock, who is the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, shouldn’t claim to have a Christian ethic while implying Walker doesn’t have one.

“He said I’m the liar. I said ‘No, Senator, you’re the liar,’” said Walker, who makes faith a major part of his pitch . “You went to Washington saying you’re going to represent Georgia and you decided to represent Joe Biden.”

Walker also rejected Biden’s Wednesday speech warning of threats to democracy . “Him being in Washington is the biggest threat to democracy,” Walker said of Biden. “The biggest threat to democracy is with Sen. Warnock being in Washington representing the great people of Georgia. He’s a big threat.”

Walker did not take questions from reporters and has not held an open press availability since the second abortion allegation, another point that Warnock sought to capitalize on ahead of Tuesday.

“There’s nothing stopping him from standing in front of a microphone like I’m standing right now,” Warnock told reporters. “The people of Georgia deserve to know what kind of man, what kind of person is he?”

More than 2.5 million Georgia voters cast advanced ballots, about 20% more than the number who voted early for the 2018 midterms.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law. That sets up a four-week blitz that again will test whether voters are more concerned about inflation under Democratic control of Washington or the Republican candidate’s rocky past. The runoff campaign will be a four-week blitz that, depending...
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Ex-SEAL Van Orden flips Wisconsin congressional seat to GOP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden defeated Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff in Tuesday's election to flip a Wisconsin congressional seat to Republicans, a boost to GOP designs on grabbing control of the House. Van Orden's victory also lands him a spot in the House less than two years after he was nearby on the day that insurrectionists violently breached the U.S. Capitol. He acknowledged attending then-President Donald Trump's “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, but denied taking any part...
WISCONSIN STATE
Leader Telegram

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the Republican nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for the GOP are raising new questions about Trump's appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Republican reactions to the midterms make it clear. The age of Trump is over

President Biden and the Democratic Party just defied political gravity. The results are still coming in, but in major races across the country, an indictment of Trumpism was delivered. What we saw was a debunking of the manufactured “red wave” narrative and a vindication of Democratic politics.Heading into Tuesday’s midterm elections, the prevailing media narrative was that concerns about inflation and crime would supersede any concerns about abortion rights and democracy. Democrats were slammed as out-of-touch on the most important issues facing Americans. Forecasting models projected a 50%+ likelihood that Democrats would lose the Senate, and an overwhelming likelihood...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

US elections – live: Biden says he will work with Republicans as they close in on taking House in midterms

With counting still underway after the 2022 midterms, control of Congress still hangs in the balance, leaving Democrats relieved while Republicans row with each other over their surprisingly weak performance.The Democrats have so far not lost any seats, and have picked up a Republican-held one in Pennsylvania, which will now be represented by John Fetterman. The final makeup of the chamber rests on Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia, all of them Democratic defences.In the latter, Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker will now head to a 6 December runoff election as neither managed to net 50 per cent...
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

AP Photos: America votes in laundromats, schools, libraries

Americans were voting Tuesday in a key election that will decide whether Republicans end the Democratic Party’s hold on Washington and take back the House and Senate. The balloting marks the first major national elections since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to end constitutional protection of abortion rights. All 435 seats in the narrowly held House and one-third of the evenly divided Senate are being decided. Emotions were raw as people stood outside libraries, fitness centers, laundromats and fire stations to begin casting ballots. From Lewiston, Maine, to rainy Pacoima, California, they held infants in their arms and wore uniforms, suits and workout clothes as they waited to vote. Many said inflation, abortion, crime and the future of democracy weighed heavily on their minds. Associated Press photographers fanned out across the U.S. to capture voting on Election Day.
MAINE STATE
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:02 a.m. EST

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival....
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Abortion supporters win in conservative, liberal states

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot Tuesday, as voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont and dealt a defeat to an anti-abortion measure in deep-red Kentucky. In all, it was a dramatic illustration of how the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June to eliminate the nationwide right to abortion has galvanized voters who support women's right to choose. The court's June decision has led...
KENTUCKY STATE
Leader Telegram

Midterm milestones: 1st lesbian governor; MD's Black gov

A Massachusetts Democrat is the country’s first openly lesbian candidate to be elected to the office of governor. In Maryland, voters elected the state's first Black governor. Vermont will finally send a woman to Congress, after being the only state not to ever have female representation in the House. Across the country, women, LGBTQ and Black candidates broke barriers as part of a new generation of politicians elected to governor's offices and seats in Congress. ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Leader Telegram

No cyberattacks affected US vote counting, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — No instances of digital interference are known to have affected the counting of the midterm vote after a tense Election Day in which officials were closely monitoring domestic and foreign threats. A few state and local governments appeared to be hit by a relatively rudimentary form of cyberattack that periodically made public websites unreachable. But U.S. and local officials said Wednesday that none breached vote-counting infrastructure. “We...
ILLINOIS STATE
Leader Telegram

'Great danger': Couple sentenced in submarine secrets case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Citing the “great danger” that a Navy engineer and his wife posed to U.S. security, a federal judge gave both of them lengthy prison terms Wednesday for a plot to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to what they thought was a representative of a foreign government. U.S. District Judge Gina Groh, who in August rejected earlier plea agreements that had called for reduced sentencing guidelines, sentenced Jonathan Toebbe to more than 19 years and his wife, Diana Toebbe, to nearly 22...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Associated Press

SEC: Border rivals Alabama, Mississippi meet in West matchup

A look at Week 11 in the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 10 Alabama (7-2, 4-2, No. 9 CFP) at No. 11 Mississippi (8-1, 4-1, No. 11 CFP). Now in third place and likely out of contention in the West Division, Alabama is a half-game behind the Rebels and favored in this one. The Tide has won six straight against its border rival and the past five by an average margin of 58-22. Alabama’s two losses have come by a total of four points, including last week’s 32-31 overtime loss at No. 6 LSU. They still feature a formidable duo in Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young (2,234 yards passing, 19 touchdowns) and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (seven sacks). Ole Miss have the SEC’s No. 3 offense at nearly 495 yards per contest and its No. 4 scoring outfit at 37.4 points. QB Jaxson Dart (1,911 yards, 14 TDs) and freshman back Quinshon Judkins (664 yards, four TDs) are the main weapons. The Rebels allow 378 yards and 21 points per game but must step up their game against a Crimson Tide unit that can score and is hungry to bounce back from losing to the Tigers.
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
684
Followers
8K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy